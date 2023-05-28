From film songs to hit songs!

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”

Animated film of 2016 with a cast to say the least: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Zooey Deschanel, Russell Brand, James Corden and countless others. Timberlake not only wrote the title track, but was also the executive producer of all the music. He released ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ as a single in May 2016, even before the film came out. Do you get success? Trust me yes! ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ sold 3.3 million downloads in the US. And not only that: it won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

‘Super Fly’ – ‘Super Fly’

The hugely popular blaxploitation crime drama from 1972. With Ron O’Neill as Youngblood Priest, a pimp and drug dealer who tries to stop the illegal drug trade. Got a sequel and a remake in 2018. ‘Super Fly‘, written by Curtis Mayfield, was released in October 1972. This song was so popular that it was later Used by countless other artists, such as Beastie Boys’ ‘Egg Man’, The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’, and Nelly’s ‘Tilt Ye Head Back’,

‘Stayin’ Alive’ – ‘Saturday Night Fever’

Everyone has danced on it before. Or Tried To… The film that catapulted John Travolta to stardom. One of the best selling soundtracks of all time. A sequel, Staying Alive, was released six years later. It also stars John Travolta, but was not as popular as Saturday Night Fever. This song is by the Gibb Brothers aka The Bee Gees. ‘stay in’ Alive’ went to No. 1 on the charts, surpassing the Beatles in “most consecutive number-one hits”. Record added later

‘Glory’ – ‘Selma’

Historical drama based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights march. The film received several Oscar nominations: Best Motion Picture, Best Drama, Best Director and Best Actor, but won only one statuette for the music. Happy Rabbit? It was John Legend, Common and Rhymefest who wrote the song. It received four Golden Globe Award nominations and two Academy Award nominations, winning both award shows. Best Original Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media, Kill? It is possible!

‘Kiss Me’ – ‘She Is All That’

Nostalgia from the nineties! Teen romantic comedy starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook and the box office hit! ‘Kiss Me’ was released as a single in 1998 by Sixpence Know the Richer. It was then used in the movie “She’s All That” and climbed to number 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

‘Kiss From A Rose’ – ‘Batman Forever’

1990 again? Yes, why not. Comes from one of the more popular Batman movies starring Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman. Also Price Animal: The production budget was 100 million, but the film grossed $336.6 million. The theme song was written by Seal, and ‘Kiss From a Rose’ was an absolute hit. It was re-released in the Batman Forever soundtrack and eventually won awards. At the Grammy Awards, it won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal. Please!

‘Independent Women Part 1’ – ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as the protagonists who work for a private detective agency. nice video! And who do we see appearing in the soundtrack notes? destiny’s Child! With ‘Independent Women Part 1’, which was first heard in Charlie’s Angels. It was released as the lead single from the soundtrack, and stayed #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 consecutive weeks, It is the only Destiny’s Child song with vocals by Farrah Franklin as well as vocals by Michelle Williams.

‘New York, New York’ – ‘New York, New York’

It goes back even further to ‘New York, New York’, a musical drama in 1977 with Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro. The love story between De Niro, a saxophonist, and Minnelli, a singer. ‘New York, New York’ is still a very famous song. Liza Minnelli wrote and performed the song specifically for the film; It is still one of the best-known songs about New York City. It is in many other movies and shows like ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Madagascar’ and ‘Blue Bloods’. Frank Sinatra’s version is used every year for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Time Square.

‘Take My Breath Away’ – ‘Top Gun’

Top Gun, anyone? Berlin’s ‘Take My Breath Away’ is more popular than ‘Danger Zone’. It won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. Anything else to report? It was written by famous Italian composers Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock. One hit wonder? yes because Berlin split a year after its release.

“Happy” – “Pharrell Williams”