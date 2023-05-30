From Manager to Mayor? Karen Damon’s husband is also in politics now

Not only music but politics are spoken in Karen Damon House (48). Anton van der Wey, husband of the singer and actress, has become a board member for the N-VA in Lint.

Van der Wee has been on the board of the local party since the beginning of this year, in the municipality where he and Damon live with their son Skye. Until recently, van der Wey was still his wife’s manager, and he is also a musician and producer himself. He is also interested in politics. For example, he is friends with former N-VA foreign minister Theo Franken. It was fellow party member Koen Metsu, mayor of Edgem, who persuaded van der Wey to join the local N-VA branch.

Van der Wey’s political focus is on culture and the media. His exact ambitions have yet to be announced, although according to Karen Damon he will include last news I want to be mayor sometime. “He’s been saying that ever since we’ve been a couple. Antony knows a lot of people in Lint and has lived there his whole life. I think he’ll be a real voice cannon. So there’s a good chance that van der Wey Will stand in the municipal elections next year. (dvg)