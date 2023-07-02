From maverick to star on TikTok: ‘No one believed me, I was a failure’

For Nilab Karimi, ‘being famous’ was more than a dream from an early age. He saw it as his only option. “People around me wouldn’t give a dime for me to be successful.” She persisted and it worked. Her videos on TikTok are viewed by millions and she has contracts with well-known brands that she promotes on her social media channels such as Dior, Huda Beauty, Pretty Little Thing, and Revolve. Major actors like Jason Derulo, Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran want to work with him.
“I kept doing what I wanted and didn’t listen to anyone but myself,” says Nilab of the apartment complex in a gray industrial estate in Berendrecht. Fashionably dressed, with full red lips – as if she’s about to record a new TikTok video for her millions of followers – the glamorous Nilab tells her life story.
A life that doesn’t exactly start off as glamorous.
It is the late 1990s in Afghanistan. The Taliban, a fundamental Muslim group, is in power and is running a reign of terror. Women have no rights under the Taliban, a contradiction is not tolerated. This is not exactly the place Nilab’s parents want their children to grow up.
all alone
Nilab’s parents decide to run away. She’s just a child, too young to remember anything about it. His father and mother told about it. It’s a terrifying six-month journey, on foot, in trucks, in boats, but they do it. “With three little kids you leave everything behind, but really leave everything behind. I think that’s a lot of bravery. When I look back at my problems now, what they went through It’s nothing compared to that.”
They end up in the Netherlands. In Hendrik-Iddo-Ambacht (South Holland) to be precise. This is where Nilab’s first memories are hidden. “I was young, but I know I felt very, very lonely. My older brother and sister went to school, I didn’t. So I stayed home with my parents, who were in shock and they Had to make my way in a new country, they couldn’t pay much attention to me.”
She waits for her sister to come home from school every day, then she is not so lonely anymore. Nilab still remembers when she will turn 4 and finally be able to go to school. She enters a new world. “It was scary, I didn’t speak the language yet and I didn’t really know what to expect.”
Lonely
Nilab is a shy girl in school. “I never dared to say anything. If the teacher asked anything, I would not answer.” It’s certainly not like he’s being bullied. He feels that he is being made fun of because he is behind and different from others because of his background. She really can’t talk about it at home. “It’s normal in the Netherlands, but in Afghan culture you don’t. I can’t talk about the loneliness I feel at home. It’s just like swallowing it and carrying on.”
For Nilab, living between two cultures is confusing. The Dutch’s openness to strict rules at home. “I wasn’t allowed to deal with boys when girlfriends were dating. I wondered what was really right.” This causes her to regress as a young girl. “Don’t get me wrong, everyone at school and at home was nice to me, very protective. But I didn’t feel like anyone noticed.”
At that point, Nilab fantasises about being famous, becoming famous. That the world can’t go around him. that people see him. “I had big dreams, but many people found those dreams unrealistic.” She is told that she will not succeed anyway or that she needs to think and even that she is a failure.
When she enters high school, Nilab becomes rebellious. She starts behaving like the failure people around her think she is. She doesn’t study for exams, skips school frequently and ends up at the lowest level of pre-vocational secondary education.
squandering opportunities
His parents are disappointed. “I always felt I was 1-0 down and the desire to prove myself was too much. Education is the most important thing in Afghanistan. My parents thought I was wasting my chances here. It was mainly because we learned that we had to make something of our lives.”
Nilab feels that he has been misunderstood. She is sure that she will be successful even without school. “Later I regretted it. I was naïve, because I would have become famous, got there in a different way. But it certainly doesn’t matter.”
Under pressure from her parents, she tries to do her best in school, but she is very unhappy. “I was depressed, I didn’t have a girlfriend, I was crying in the toilet.”
Six months before it was due out, she informed her mentor that she was leaving the school. “At first she said I was so stupid because my parents would be angry. But later she understood. She said, ‘Neelaab, you know, I think you can do it. I think you can do it. You can.
These are the words that Neelab needed at that time. She sees that her posts on Instagram are doing well. First 20,000 followers, up to 100,000 in no time. She decided that she wanted to work on social media full time. To be famous, to be famous, it is still so deep that she goes through everything. “People like what I do and that makes me happy.” She doesn’t make real money from it yet, but it makes her happy when she gets positive feedback, or when other girls see her succeed. “I kind of became a role model for other girls.”
Her parents were not happy when they came to know that their daughter had dropped out of school. “They asked what I was doing and who I thought I was. They said they came to the Netherlands for a better future for me and I ruined mine.” Things took a turn for the worse when family members told them that they had seen Neelab’s pictures and videos on Instagram. And there are thousands of likes on it. “It is not in their culture to show you so openly, especially as a woman.”
Nilab chose her own path, got married at a young age and moved to Germany. Although her Instagram account of her and her husband’s daily life is booming, she is not happy in Germany. She returns to the Netherlands and lives alone in Barendrecht. When the relationship breaks, she falls into a pit for a while. He even left social media as he does not have much experience in his life.
trailing 2-0
His brothers and sisters were in higher professional education at that time, Nilab is now truly an outsider. She knows that now she is not 1-0 but 2-0 behind. His dreams still persist, even though people around him keep saying ‘he’s not realistic’. “When I think about it, I am proud of myself. Despite the setbacks, I still believed in myself.”
It’s 2019, Corona is coming, Lockdown and… Tik Tok. Nilab decides to give it another try. “I thought: this is the only way out for me…or I’ll die.”
It turns out to be a bull’s eye. “It was really the best choice I ever made,” she says. Because from then on, @nilabkar, as she’s called on TikTok, would become a household name. Now she has three million followers, three million followers have already given her videos more than 92 million likes. She says in her profile, ‘One day I will be famous.’ She posts in English, because you can’t win the world with Dutch.
Afghan followers too
She can now say that being a TikToker is her job, from which she earns well. With the videos made by her, she promotes all kinds of fashion brands. Then she makes a short video with good music, in which she wears something from the brand or does a certain makeup. For example, he is even invited by hotel chains to show the world what a wonderful environment there is. Because of her huge reach, more and more brands know how to find her.
She shows herself in all kinds of beautiful places from Dubai to Canada. He has followers everywhere, even in Afghanistan there are young girls who are his fans. Maybe he wants to be. “I’m shocked when I get grateful messages from them. They love it and they’re proud that a woman who looks like her does this. It gives them a little escape from reality.”
She thinks it is important that girls who are going through tough times also see and hear her story. “Despite all the difficulties, you have to keep chasing your dreams. There is always hope.”
It is a message that not only elicits positive reactions from them. People say that he is easy to talk to because of his luxurious life shown in the video. And for most people it is not possible at all. He writes, “Who do you think you are from your stupid video?” It touches her more, she says. “I understand not everyone likes me, but some people don’t realize the effect nasty comments can have on someone.”
happier than tiktok
Not that she’s complaining, she’s really happy now, but she has her moments of sadness too. By showing it on TikTok, she is not thinking about it. “If you cry in a video, they call you an attention-grabber. And besides: If you’re behind the cash register or work in a restaurant, you still smile at the customers when you Not feeling well.”
Although she usually doesn’t care much about the hateful reactions, this one got her thinking. She wants to be more than just a happy, famous TikToker traveling the world. He realizes that this is not the real world. It is fleeting, she says, not permanent for the rest of your life.
Nilab has many plans for the future, because as she herself says: “I’m not there yet.” She is working on a modeling career, her own clothing brand, and a podcast about mental issues. She thinks it is important to talk openly about problems. As this was never possible at his home and which caused him great suffering. Every day he gets personal messages from the people who follow him. They sometimes ask for financial help, but often also ask for advice. “I always try to help them. They look up to me, so I take it seriously. I wish someone would help me when I was down. So I know what it’s like Is.”
proud daughter
Nilab sometimes wonders what would have happened to him if his parents had not decided to leave Afghanistan. The Taliban, from which his parents had fled, came to power there again in 2021. “The girls are not even allowed to go to school. They don’t leave the house without their husbands and without a veil.” Perhaps this is where Neelab’s need to prove himself comes from. “Being out there, I can make a difference to others. That’s what I want.”
Her parents are now proud of their daughter. “He didn’t say it out loud, but I know he watches all my videos,” she smiles. And this is probably worth much more than being known and famous.
