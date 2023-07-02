From maverick to star on TikTok: ‘No one believed me, I was a failure’

It turns out to be a bull’s eye. “It was really the best choice I ever made,” she says. Because from then on, @nilabkar, as she’s called on TikTok, would become a household name. Now she has three million followers, three million followers have already given her videos more than 92 million likes. She says in her profile, ‘One day I will be famous.’ She posts in English, because you can’t win the world with Dutch.

Afghan followers too

She can now say that being a TikToker is her job, from which she earns well. With the videos made by her, she promotes all kinds of fashion brands. Then she makes a short video with good music, in which she wears something from the brand or does a certain makeup. For example, he is even invited by hotel chains to show the world what a wonderful environment there is. Because of her huge reach, more and more brands know how to find her.

She shows herself in all kinds of beautiful places from Dubai to Canada. He has followers everywhere, even in Afghanistan there are young girls who are his fans. Maybe he wants to be. “I’m shocked when I get grateful messages from them. They love it and they’re proud that a woman who looks like her does this. It gives them a little escape from reality.”