From Minecraft and Pentagon Papers

When you think of large leaks of classified or sensitive government documents, your imagination might lead to images of intricate secret meetings with spies, hackers, or rogue agents. However, in reality the scenes are much more mundane and even disconcerting. For example, one of the most recent security breaches by the US intelligence services was posted months ago, without attracting much attention, by a 21-year-old on a social network for video game and gun enthusiasts.

At the beginning of April, a series of classified Pentagon documents became public opinion, including detailed reports on the situation on the war front between Ukraine and Russia. Reports of the deliveries of various military equipment, intelligence analysis resulting from the interception of communications or evaluations of scenarios and risk areas in the current operations of the Ukrainian army raised the alarms of the intelligence services, since some of the documents were up to date. until March of this year.

In addition to the war information, among which the level of penetration that the US intelligence services have on the Russian government and army is notable, it also included reports resulting from the intervention of communications with allied countries such as Israel, South Korea or Canada. These revelations have also caused their own crises, since, for example, sensitive issues are exposed, such as the possible participation of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence and espionage agency, in encouraging and inciting protests against the new government.

Paradoxically, the revelation of a part of the intelligence capabilities of the United States government revealed their own deficiencies, since not only had these secret documents escaped their control, but they had done so months ago and they did not even know it. they knew. Between the date the US government became aware of the leak and the person responsible was found, there was a relatively quick process: the documents entered the intelligence agencies’ radar at the beginning of April and two weeks later they were already at the door of the person responsible: Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old systems specialist who worked for the National Guard in Massachusetts. The problem is that between the time the documents were published online and the authorities learned of their leak, there were months of separation.

According to different specialists in digital security, such as the independent journalism organization Bellingcat, several of the leaked documents have been available since January of this year and some others since mid-2022. The documents photographed by Texeira were published on Discord, a social network used mostly among video game enthusiasts, in a small group discussing Minecraft, weapons, and a Filipino comedian on YouTube. The information was eventually replicated on discussion forums such as 4Chan and from there it appeared in Telegram groups, where pro-Russian groups were the first to spread it massively. Only then did the US government find out. Thus, with a combination of fascination and terror, today we know that governments have many eyes, but also many blind spots that they don’t even know exist.