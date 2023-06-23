From Monday: Win First Tickets to Qmusic Presents Taylor Swift

QMusic Presents Taylor Swift @ Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday 5 & Saturday 6 July 2024

Be the first to win tickets to concerts in Q

Monday 26 to Friday 30 June 2023

06:00 AM to 00:00 AM

You can’t ignore Taylor Swift anymore. Fourteen years ago he made his Top 40 debut with ‘Love Story’ and now has 14 Top 40 hits to his credit. The popular singer-songwriter was last on Dutch soil in 2015, but is now back after 9 years! Next year she will be performing The Eras Tour at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July.

Taylor describes her show as “a trip through all my musical eras”. With 10 albums she has enough to fill a setlist during shows. The tour, which started in the United States, has been highly praised for the concept, production, vocals and versatility of Mrs. Swift.

In short, a show that you Sure To see! Good news, because you just might be able to win tickets to the concert next year on Friday July 5th 2024 on QMusic.

winning ticket

From Monday 26 June to Friday 30 June 2023 you can win tickets to The Eras Tour. Have you heard the song of this American superstar? Then app Taylor Swift through the QMusic app. Will you be called back and will you be on air? Then you’ll win 2 tickets to Qmusic Presents Taylor Swift!

Q-DJ only reads messages sent to the message box. If you comment under this article your message will be No brought.



You can read the terms and conditions here