From now on you can study at the Haaglandse Academy for Singer-Songwriters (Diest)

The Hagland Academy for Music and Word (HAMW) in Diest offers a brand new singer-songwriter curriculum from the 2023-2024 school year. Registration is already possible.

Everyone from the age of 15 can register for the new three-year programme. Music teacher and singer-songwriter Lise Rainers (Lizzy) coaches students in writing their own songs and lyrics. “We would experiment with rhythm and form, melody, harmony and lyrics,” she explains. “We learn from famous examples from pop and rock history like Bob Dylan or Taylor Swift. Of course, the ultimate goal is to get those own creations on stage.

No prior knowledge is required, but an affinity with playing and writing songs and lyrics is important. “Prior to registration, interested parties are invited to intake interviews with expert teachers, who assess their motivation and experience. You will also receive more information about the training.”

“Places are limited,” emphasizes Pascal Vanoudenhove (Open Diest), alderman of the Academy of Arts and Music. So be quick is the message.

https://www.hamw.be.