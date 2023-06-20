From online joker to biggest internet phenomenon

Robert Van Impe aka Average Rob can call himself Iron Man from Sunday. After barely six months of training, the YouTube star has reached the finish line in Klagenfurt, Austria. A crazy or genius stunt? It is certain that this is the biggest undertaking that Van Impe can write on his record. That’s saying something, if you can launch Lager from scratch.

Today is Friday! stop working! start drinking! With those words, Average Rob regularly delivers to his Instagram followers over the weekend. Everyone laptop side and a pint in hand.

In recent months, Robert Van Impe’s alcohol consumption may have been practically non-existent. Together with his younger brother Arno (The Kid), he has prepared himself over six months to participate in the Iron Man Triathlon in Klagenfurt, Austria. Six months, yes. Both swam 3.8 kms, cycled 180 kms and walked 42 kms on Sunday. The fact that he had injured his leg two weeks ago doesn’t make the difficult task any easier.

Months of preparation were rewarding content for his Instagram and YouTube channels. With over 630,000 and 300,000 followers respectively, Average Rob is one of the most visited Belgian Internet phenomena.

“You can definitely call them a phenomenon,” says Frederic Picard, brand strategist and marketing lecturer at AP University of Applied Sciences. “He knows very well how to play his audience and media with his original films and works. Rob is jovial Fran who isn’t shy about a daring joke or a the challenges Which will be talked about for months. He doesn’t take himself too seriously and isn’t afraid to make a fool of himself: it’s all part of his brand personality. The fact that he has now participated in Iron Man fits the picture perfectly. Another crazy challenge that ‘our’ Rob throws himself at. You could almost hear him yelling at the bar in front of the entire cafe: ‘I’ll do that, I swear!’

fishing with the obamas

Van Impe isn’t exactly shy about a stunt. Iron Man fit in seamlessly with his ‘cautious’ challenges, such as participation in the Belgian Hobby Horse Riding Championships and the BK Pomponregata Custerlee. He won both championships. In fact, such challenges have become the foundation of the ‘Average Rob’ brand. “In terms of marketing we talk about a freak fire: A brand that intentionally sets itself apart from traditional norms and expectations,” explains Pickard. “An eccentric brand actively seeks ways to be different and attract attention. That type of brand can be provocative, daring, humorous, quirky or even shocking in its presentation and communication. Deviating from traditional norms and conventions, an eccentric brand tries to make a strong impression and occupy a unique position in the market. The Average Rob masters it.

What Van Impe is doing is largely unseen in our country. He has worked his way from online joker to viral stardom. It started a few years ago with pictures of stars of the world photoshopped on themselves. Fishing With President Obama? check. On the couch with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres? check. Join actor Ryan Reynolds’ Wall of Fame moment? check. Van Impe always put himself in such a position that the photographs lost all glamour, or in other words, completely average to become.

After media platforms like 9GAG, Bored Panda and BBC, Humo also saw the fun in it. He was allowed to make festival videos for the weekly magazine which eagerly found their way to the general public. This was followed by his own concert with party music at Studio Brussels as well as the Because Het Kan sound system. Since then, the duo, where Van Impe performs as MC, has been an integral part of Flemish stages. This summer they may also introduce Pukkelpop on Thursday evenings.

award winner

The lockdown during the Corona period forced Van Impe to look for an alternative platform on which he could use his creativity and content. Due to which he became a very popular YouTube channel. What began with the films as an extension of his earlier Joker activities has now become real challenges. In two hours he learns gymnastics from Nina Derval, athletics from Nafi Thiam and track cycling from Remko Evenpol. His entire online video series was honored earlier this year at Castaars, the new award show for audiovisual media. Van Impe was the only winner who is not affiliated with a major broadcaster or production house, but who works completely independently.

And the screen time between the road cycling world champion and internet phenomenon is clearly more likable. Evgeni Robb was allowed to follow Evenpoel and his team Soudal Quick-Step and walk during the Tour of Italy. In a three-part documentary for Streamz, he takes viewers inside the mind of a cyclist.

lager beer

Meanwhile, even the average Rob brand is starting to pay off. It is not known whether Van Impe, who studied marketing and communications at Leuven and Coventry, mapped out the strategy himself. We know that entrepreneurial blood flows in his veins. Father Philippe van Impe founded the Brussels AI and Data Science Community and runs a PR consultancy.

Van Impe meanwhile cashes in with his DJ sets and his own merchandised clothing line. He is expected to add income from his own beer brand soon. In 2022, he and two friends launched the above average lager beer Tout Bien. The beer can be bought in supermarket chains Delhaize and Colruit, which means that over one million cans have been sold since its launch. Despite that number, the margin is still too small to actually turn a profit. “Its success depends entirely on the success of its personal fire”, says Frederic Picard. “Same here, buyer: We have a lot of sympathy for ‘our Rob’, so we enjoy drinking his beer. He never misses an opportunity to include beer in his movies, hence the product placement among his audience And there’s no dearth of exposure.

Above all, it’s a fun project for Van Impe, he said. Time: “I want to do fun shit. Like starting a lager brand, which is something I’ve always wanted to do. Is it smart, in such a saturated market? Probably not. is it fun? Even then.”

And that’s how the average Rob found his way into our screens, hearts, and livers. Since Sunday, he can add an Iron Man finish line to that.