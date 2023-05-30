From pop star to actor, it’s always difficult

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) makes a big move. after a small part in the film uncut gems The Canadian pop star has one of the lead roles in the controversial HBO series Sculpture, When it comes to a star, the transformation from musician to actor is always good for an extra dose of publicity. And you’re not much bigger than The Weeknd at the moment: His mega-hit ‘Blinding Lights’ is the most streamed song since December on Spotify, the music service where he’s currently the most-listened-to artist in the world (After Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift).

a big part of the story of the world of modern music Sculpture, Tesfaye, 33, plays a cultured politician who enters into a tumultuous relationship with rising pop star Jocelyn. The obscure subject matter fits seamlessly with his image: He started out with dark R&B about drugs and sex and even continued to write about it as a mainstream artist. One of his first hits (“Can’t Feel My Face”) is about cocaine use.

Whether Tesfaye will score with his acting as well as his music remains to be seen, especially after the first two episodes Sculpture A rave response at Cannes and fame in any other part of the entertainment industry is by no means a guarantee of success in acting. For example, rapper Vanilla Ice seemed to be the biggest star on earth for a while in the early 1990s, but became that after the movie flopped. cold as ice Soon a punchline in talk show jokes. Singer Britney Spears did a great job Crossroad, But his acting career also failed to take off. And ‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna did it in evita very good but with Smashed He has to his credit one of the biggest flops of the Naughties.

Others view acting more as a side path, such as Beyoncé, who was done with it after a few major roles. Tesfaye’s contemporary Taylor Swift also called for an early departure. widely mocked after a role in the film musical cat’s She indicated that she was in no mood to take on a major acting project. For the time being, she will stick to ambitious video clips that she directs herself.

Lady Gaga is one of the few people since Elvis and Sinatra for whom the leap into acting has been a huge success (so far). for his role in a star is born It received critical acclaim. and recently they have completed the recording of Joker: Folie A Deux Bandh, the much-awaited sequel clown with joaquin phoenix,

Although Sculpture Having battled poor reviews even before its launch, Tesfaye gave the impression that acting would be more than a snack for him. His next project is already lined up: Trey Edward Schultz’s new film (it comes at night, Wave’s, And if all this failed? Then it’ll probably provide the inspiration for an album about the sordid world of film and TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQfQbXQTC2Q