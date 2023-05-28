From prom dresses to full fashion shows with flip flops: Cannes Film Festival walks in on the highlights of Fashion Week

Apart from films, fashion is eagerly awaited every year at the Cannes Film Festival. With Donatella Versace deciding to debut her latest collab with Dua Lipa during the festivities, it’s adding to the charm of a real fashion week.

Why Cannes? Easy. it is the place to be’, Donatella Versace answered the question of why she presented a collection designed in collaboration with singer Dua Lipa in Cannes. In between film premieres, the duo debuted ‘La Vacanza’, a collection that aims to ‘translate the classic code of the house for the next generation’. Tight cropped trousers and bright prints combined with pastel colors had to persuade people to buy their favorite silhouettes on the spot.

Cannes is no longer just about movies, according to Versace: ‘It’s about culture; Actresses, Sixties, Glamour. It only makes sense that those two things (film festivals and fashion, Ed.) Fusion.







Photo: Catwalk Pictures















Photo: Catwalk Pictures















Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace greet the audience at Cannes.



Photo: Catwalk Photos









This also shows how important the film festival on the French Riviera has become for the world of fashion. with some big blockbusters – like the last Indiana Jones– Presenting a couture line by jewelry brand Chopard and a special birthday bash by Naomi Campbell, the festival was a fashion statement-making moment for many stars. Some of the hottest looks:







Swedish model Elsa Hosk.



Photo: AFP









swedish Model Elsa Hosk seen before the show La Passion de Dodin Bouffant In a dress from the latest couture collection by Dutch designer duo Viktor & Rolf. The pair are known for their original designs, such as the large round hole in a 2010 tulle ball gown, or the model that nearly disappeared in a sea of ​​collars in 2003. Distortion and taking concepts out of context is where the pair became best known for. It was the same with the dress Husk wore: a powder blue prom dress teamed with a skin-colored slip dress. Only that dress doesn’t look quite ready. A technical tour de force. It was also the first time the dress appeared on the red carpet.







Natalie Portman.



Photo: Getty









actress natalie portman In a new version of the famous Dior dress, which was painted by Christian Dior himself for his winter collection for 1949-1950. Opinion about the dress was divided online: the original copy – which can be seen at the New York Met Museum – is more elaborate. This meant many more hours of manual work (a consideration that current designer Maria Grazia Chiuri may have also considered). This led fans at home to question whether the costume lived up to the original.







Photo: EPA-EFE









model bella hadid She’s made multiple appearances on film festival red carpets with one of her most talked-about looks: last year the model signed for L’Innocent in vintage Versace. However her most talked-about appearance at Cannes would still be 2021, when the model appeared on the red carpet in a Schiaparelli dress with only a gold chain in the shape of two lung blood vessels covering her bosom.







Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli.



Photo: Reuters









Sister Gigi Hadid made her Cannes debut this year. She appeared in Zac Posen’s dress on the red carpet.







Gigi Hadid.



Photo: AFP









Also noteworthy in the above list: Gigi and Bella Hadid did not appear on the white screen themselves. Nevertheless, the film festival is also an excellent opportunity for them to attract attention. This has not gone unnoticed by the larger luxury concerns of fashion. It is no coincidence that Kering is one of the two main sponsors of the film festival. Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gucci, among others, fall under the group’s umbrella. But it’s also an excellent opportunity for smaller designers to gain brand awareness. the model proved Irina Shayk In Mowalola brand design.







Model Irina Shayk in Mowalola.



Photo: AFP















Irina Shayk in Mowalola.



Photo: Scott Garfitt/InVision/A









Naomi CampbellThe red-pink creation by Valentino, who celebrated her 53rd birthday during the film festival, was a hit.







Naomi Campbell.



Photo: Reuters















Naomi Campbell.



Photo: AFP









But there are dissenting voices against all that glamour. This also applies to one of the most talked about looks of the festival. where did it come from Jennifer Lawrence,







Jennifer Lawrence.



Photo: Stephen Cardinal – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images









For Anatomie d’une chute, the actress wore blood-red Dior. and a pair of black flip flops. The latter was more about online tongue than dress. It all has to do with the fact that there has long been (or was it?) an unwritten rule on the Cannes red carpet: Women must wear heels on the red carpet. That rule was first discredited when a group of women were denied participation in a film in 2015 because they allegedly wore rhinestone-encrusted flip-flops. Whether or not the story is true has never been confirmed, but since then many women have flouted the rule.