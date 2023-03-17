From Sarah Jessica Parker to Ryan Reynolds: 23 Actors Who Admitted to Hating Their Own Movies

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can be very revealing.

Many actors spoke negatively about their time as superheroes, or their performances as teen heartthrobs, or in leading roles in films they believed were written by someone else (see: Bill Murray).

Others, including Charlize Theron, have said they took a job solely because of a director’s filmography, only to later be disappointed with the end results of their collaboration.

Next, The Independent looks at 23 actors who admitted to not liking the movies they starred in.

George Clooney- batman and robin (1997)

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck: Some of Hollywood’s most well-known actors have played the masked vigilante on screen. However, only one wore a suit with bat nipples, and that was George Clooney. “Let me just say that I really thought I destroyed the franchise until someone brought it back years later and changed it,” he once said of the paper. “At that moment I thought it would be a very good step in my career. Was not”.

Halle Berry – Cat Woman (2004)

Halle Berry is still one of the few actresses to receive her Razzie Award in person. “Thank you very much. I never thought she would be here in my lifetime,” he told the audience, before mocking his own Oscar acceptance speech and thanking his manager. “He loves me so much that he talks me into doing projects even when he knows they suck.” He recently said that he “carried the brunt” of the film’s failure, telling Jimmy Kimmel, “Whatever success it did or didn’t have somehow felt like it was all my fault. But it really wasn’t my fault.”

Ben Affleck- Reckless (2003)

if you hate Reckless, Ben Affleck hates her the most. “Reckless It didn’t work out,” said the actor. weekly entertainment in 2007. “If I wanted to go viral, I would speak less politely.” Affleck would give the superhero genre another shot when he accepted the role of Bruce Wayne for Suicide squad y batman vs supermanwith better, albeit somewhat disappointing, results.

Ben Affleck, like us, didn’t like Reckless (20th Century Fox)

Brad Pitt- devil’s own (1997)

There are many films that Brad Pitt might regret making (like the terrible 1992 film nice world ), but in a chat with Newsweek In 1997, the actor named what he considers his worst: devil’s own. He called Alan J Pakula’s film a “disaster” and “the most irresponsible side of cinema, if you can call it that, that I’ve ever seen”.

Jessica Alba – the fantastic four (2005)

While superhero movies can now aspire to the Best Picture Oscar (Black Panther), there was a time when playing a hero in spandex carried no prestige. Jessica Alba was one of the first people to join the bang of mid-2000s superheroes, where she played the Invisible Woman in the fantastic four. The experience, however, left her wanting to quit acting. “I hated her. I really hated her,” she said. she. I remember when I died in Silver Surfer. The director said: ‘It looks very real. It looks very painful. Could you be prettier when you cry? Cry beautifully, Jessica.’”

Bill Murray – Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Bill Murray only nicknamed Garfield the cat due to a misunderstanding: he thought Joel Coen, of Coen brothers fame, had written the script. It was actually written by Joel Cohen (Cheaper by the dozen, Monster Mash: The Movie). “I was exhausted, drenched in sweat and the lines were getting worse and worse. And I said, ‘Okay, you better show me the rest of the movie so we can see what I’m dealing with,'” he said. QA. “So I sat down and looked at everything, and said, ‘Who the hell wrote this? Who did this? What the hell is Coen thinking? And then they explained to me: it was not written by that Joel Coen.”

Channing Tatum – GI Joe: Rise of Cobra (2009)

“I’ll be honest, I hate this movie,” Channing Tatum said of GI Joe. “They made me do it. The script was not good. And I didn’t want to do something that I’ve been a fan of since I was a kid and watched every morning growing up and was, first of all, bad. And second, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be GI Joe.”

Channing Tatum Says He Was “Forced” To Star GI Joe (Paramount Films)

Michelle Pfeiffer- Grease 2 (1982)

“I hated that movie like hell and couldn’t believe how bad it was,” said Michelle Pfeiffer of the sequel. Grease. “At that time I was young and didn’t know what I was doing.” Luckily for everyone, Pfeiffer’s nose for a good screenplay quickly improved, and his next film was the classic scarface by Brian DePalma.

Ryan Reynolds – Green Lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds has never seen Green Lantern from start to finish. However, he saw enough to know it was a disaster. He let his feelings flow in the 2016 film Dead Pool, in which the character shoots a fictionalized version of himself in the head for taking on the role. Oh.

Viola Davis- The help (2011)

Viola Davis was nominated for an Oscar for The help. However, the actress deeply regretted playing maid Aibileen Clark and said her character’s voice was not heard enough in the final film. “Have I ever played roles that I regretted? I do, and The help It’s on that list,” he said. The New York Times newspaper about the film Tate Taylor. “I want to know what it’s like to work for white people and raise kids in 1963, I want to know how you really feel about it. I never hear that in the course of the film.”

Josh Brolin – Jonah Hex (2010)

Before playing Thanos in Avengers, Josh Brolin played another on-screen comic book character: Jonah Hex. Unlike the movies The Avengers, Hex was not well received by critics, nor by Brolin himself. “I think it deserved those comments for reasons the critics will never know,” he said. full movie in 2014. “We were almost ready to leave (the film) when this boy showed up (director Jimmy Hayward). He was an interesting young man, full of energy and obsessed with Jonah Hex. I thought, ‘This is either a very bad decision or a brilliant decision.’ (Fue) too bad.”

Jim Carrey – Kick Ass 2 (2013)

After the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Jim Carrey distanced himself from the violent aftermath of the incident. Blast off. “I did Blast off a month before Sandy Hook and now in full awareness I cannot stand this level of violence,” he wrote on Twitter, where he denounced the film. “My apologies”.

Katherine Heigl- pregnant (2007)

pregnant It’s still one of Katherine Heigl’s most well-known roles, despite the actress saying she found it all “a bit sexist”. “He paints women as shrews, humorless and uptight, and he paints men as lovable, goofy, fun guys,” she said. vanity fair. “I exaggerated the characters and on some days I had difficulties.” Ultimately, he publicly apologized to the film’s director, Judd Apatow, for his comments.

Katherine Heigl made some criticisms against pregnant by Judd Apatow (Universal Images)

Colin Farrell- vice miami (2006)

Few actors speak as frankly as Colin Farrell, who said of the 2006 blockbuster vice miami: “¿vice miami? I do not like it very much. I thought it had more style than actual content, and I accept a fair share of the responsibility.” The Michael Mann movie has been re-evaluated by fans in recent years, with many believing it didn’t get a glimpse shortly after release. It is unknown if Farrell changed his mind.

Sara Jessica Parker – Sex and the City 2 (2010)

While Sarah Jessica Parker will always be best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw on sex and the City, this does not mean that he liked the second film. “I can see where we fell short,” he told an audience at the Vulture festival, referring to the criticism. “I understand, I actually understand. I will say that I also understand how much money he made. I feel like that got overlooked in the discussion.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger- Red Sonja (1985)

“It’s the worst movie I’ve ever made,” said Arnold Schwarzenegger of the fantasy film Red Sonja. He revealed that he thinks the movie is so bad that it inspired his favorite comeuppance. “When my kids cross the line, I send them to their rooms and make them watch Red Sonja 10 times. I never had a lot of problems with them.”

Charlize Theron – reindeer games (2000)

In Charlize Theron’s mind, her worst movie to date is reindeer games. “That was a bad, bad, bad movie,” he said. Squire in 2007. “But while the movie sucked, it let me work with John Frankenheimer. I don’t lie to myself, that’s why I did it.”

Charlize Theron admitted that she starred in reindeer games just to be able to work with director John Frankenheimer (Miramax Films)

Alec Baldwin – Rock of Ages (2012)

There are some actors who know they’re in the middle of a disaster in the middle of filming. “It was a complete disaster,” said Alec Baldwin. The Wrap when asked about Rock of Ages. “Within a week you’re like, ‘Oh God, what have I done?’” Critics – and audiences – agreed when it was released in 2012.

Paul Newman- The Silver Chalice (1954)

Paul Newman had such high standards that before the release of The Silver Chalice, the Oscar-winning actor paid for advertisements in the press asking people not to watch the film’s television broadcast. He later called it “the worst film produced during the 1950s”.

Sylvester Stallone – Stop! Or My Mother Will Shoot (1992)

As one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, Sylvester Stallone will always be loved for bringing Rocky and Rambo to the world. His fans will try to forget Stop, or my mother will shoot , the 1992 crime comedy that paired Stallone with Estelle Getty. Sly also hates her; talking about the film in 2006, he called it “perhaps one of the worst films in the entire solar system, which includes the alien productions we have never seen”.

Megan Fox- Transformers (2007)

The Transformers franchise may have raked in billions of dollars at the box office, but critics have never looked kindly on it. Neither did Megan Fox, who told weekly entertainment that “people are very aware that this is not a film about acting”. He also took aim at director Michael Bay, of whom he said: “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is, so it’s a nightmare to work for him.” Fox later retracted the comment, calling it “just angry” that it shouldn’t have been made public.

Robert Pattinson – Twilight (2008)

Most actors who regret taking on roles wait a few years before they start publicly moaning about their experience on set. Not Robert Pattinson. before the last movie Twilight It was in theaters, the actor said of playing vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen: “It’s weird playing something you don’t particularly like.” A few weeks later, he said he would have “hated” the show if he hadn’t appeared on it.

Robert Pattison admitted that the films of Twilight they weren’t really to your liking (Entertainment Dome)

James Franco – Your Highness (2011)

Director David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and James Franco strike gold with their pot comedy express pineapple. Sadly, his attempt at another laugh-out-loud movie was a disaster. “Your Highness? This movie is disgusting,” Franco said. GQ, y He added: “You can’t say it any other way.”