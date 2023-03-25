From the Shadows in Pokémon GO: how to complete the Team GO Rocket Special Research

From Saturday March 25 it is available at Pokémon GO the new one Special Investigation of the Team GO Rocket: From the shadows. In this pokemon go guide we collect all data of interest, including How to take partand how to complete Special Research. Let’s go there:

How to activate Special Research From the Shadows in Pokémon GO?

The Special Investigation From the Shadows in Pokémon GO It is available from 03/25/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 06/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Team GO Rocket is the protagonist of this Special Investigation. This Special Research belongs to the event Takeover of Team GO Rocket March 2023.

Your members will appear more often and we will have to face them. It is a Free Special Researchso we do not have to pay to participate in it. It is added automatically to the Special Investigations tab.

Pokémon GO: From the Shadows (1/5)

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts (0/3) – Reward: 5 Super Potions

Capture 2 Dark Pokémon (0/2) – Reward: 20 Poké Balls

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon (0/1) – Reward: 3 Revive

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 3 Mystery Components

The first phase of From the Shadows asks us to defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts, capture two Shadow Pokémon after defeating Team GO Rocket members, and purify a Shadow Pokémon.

Pokémon GO: From the Shadows (2/5)

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts (0/6) – Reward: 1 Mysterious Component

Capture 4 Dark Pokémon (0/4) – Reward: 15 Super Balls

Purify 2 Dark Pokémon (0/2) – Reward: 1 Mysterious Component

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 1 Radar Rocket

The second phase of From the Shadows asks us to defeat six Team GO Rocket Grunts, capture four Shadow Pokémon at the end of the fight against a Team GO Rocket member, and purify two Shadow Pokémon. We can go about doing all three tasks at the same time (we fight Grunts, then we capture their Shadow Pokémon and then we purify them using Stardust and Candies).

Pokémon GO: From the Shadows (3/5)

Defeat Team GO Rocket Arlo Leader (0/1) – Reward: 1500 XP

Defeat the Leader of Team GO Rocket Cliff (0/1) – Reward: 1500 XP

Defeat the Leader of Team GO Rocket Sierra (0/1) – Reward: 1500 XP

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 1 Super Radar Rocket

The third phase of From the Shadows consists of defeating the three leaders of Team GO Rocket: Arlo, Cliff and Sierra. To meet them we must have a Radar Rocket equipped and active, which is achieved by buying it in the store, obtaining it in events or with six Mysterious Components that we obtain by defeating Team GO Rocket Recruits. Since with this last method we get a Mystery Component with each Team GO Rocket Grunt we defeat, in this way we would need to defeat a total of 18 Grunts to be able to create three Radar Rockets.

Pokémon GO: From the Shadows (4/5)

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss (0/1) – Reward: 10 Hyper Potions

Fight against the Boss of Team GO Rocket (0/1) – Reward: 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat Team GO Rocket Boss (0/1) – Reward: 6 Max Revive

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and 2 Golden Razz Berries

The fourth phase of From the Shadows asks us to find, fight and defeat Giovanni. For this we must first have an active Super Radar Rocket (we got one in the previous phase of the Special Research). Giovanni appears randomly in PokéStops and in Balloons, but we can run into Team GO Rocket Grunts posing as him, so finding him can be a little difficult.

Pokémon GO: From the Shadows (5/5)

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 2500 XP

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 2500 XP

Collect reward (0/1) – Reward: 2500 XP

Rewards for completing all three tasks: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

The fifth and final phase of From the Shadows is all about simply collecting the rewards.

