From the stage, Adam Levine thanks Brazilian and “number 1 fan” of Maroon 5

Last Friday (24th), Maroon 5 kicked off their concert season in Las Vegas, which will have 16 shows in total, half through April and the other part between July and August. In the middle of the fourth show of the season, held on March 31, vocalist Adam Levine recognized a face in the audience and stopped the concert to thank this very special fan.

The band’s admirer is a Brazilian who lives in the USA called Renato Bodeman who had been accompanying the band from show to show. Levine took the opportunity not only to thank him, but also to give Brazilians as a whole a hug.

“You must be the biggest fan of our band I’ve ever seen in my entire life”, said the vocalist, saying that he has never seen in a long time, a person dancing and singing with as much passion as him. Levine said he has seen this passion before, and it was in Brazil, Renato was wearing a “Maroon 5 Brasil” T-shirt.

Adam said Brazilians are the best and craziest fans, who always make him feel welcome when he’s in the country. “You’re representing that energy here tonight, and I wanted to say on behalf of the band that you didn’t go unnoticed. We love you and thank you.”

To top it off, the vocalist said he didn’t know how many tickets he had already bought, but that from then on, Bodeman wouldn’t have to pay for any more season tickets for the band in the city.

On his Instagram, the Brazilian posted, in English, that he almost fainted as it happened and that it will take years for him to recover from the experience. He also said he was honored to be able to represent the fans in Brazil and give all the energy the band needs.

Unfortunately, Renato will not be able to see next week’s sequence of shows, but the Brazilian guaranteed that in July he will be back in the state of Nevada for another round of shows.

Maroon 5 will soon be able to feel the warmth of the Brazilian public once again. The band will close the third night of The Town Festival, on September 7th.