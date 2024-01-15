Frontier Airlines begins flying daily between Ponce and Orlando

trying to strengthen its presence in Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), in Isla Verde, with the opening of a new crew base and new air routes, Frontier Airlines It is also betting on the south of the island by increasing the number of flights between Meredita Airport (PSE) in Ponce and Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.

Until last week, the airline, based in Denver, Colorado, operated three weekly flights between the two cities, but starting last Wednesday, February 14, El Nuevo Día confirmed that the flight is available every day indefinitely.

In fact, the airline is operating two flights three times a week – Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday – between the two cities.explained Fernando Vazquez, regional manager of marketing and sales at Frontier Airlines.

The executive said two daily flights between Ponce and Orlando will be available five days a week – Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – starting next March 8.

With these new frequencies, Frontier Airlines fills the remaining spaces Spirit Airlines at Ponce Airport, after abandoning the facility last December due to relatively low performance and operational limitations related to the availability of Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for its aircraft fleet.

Likewise, the new flights prepare Frontier to compete head-to-head with JetBlue, which operates flights between Ponce and Orlando every day of the week.

Vazquez highlighted that Frontier is focused on reaching underserved or high-cost markets.

Last January, the airline Announced the opening of a new crew base in San Juan that will employ approximately 90 pilots and 200 flight attendants based in Puerto Rico.

In a previous interview with this newspaper, Frontier’s chief executive, Barry Biffle, said Puerto Rico represents a growth opportunity in the Caribbean.

“We see it (the Caribbean) as an underserved area, and we believe San Juan is the place to serve this underserved area. “We are very excited about what this means for Frontier as well as Puerto Rico.”He expressed.

Other than this, The airline started this year with the launch of eight new routes from San Juan, which will be available starting next June.

New destinations with direct flights from San Juan will be: Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; Norfolk, Virginia; Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Myers, Florida; St. Croix, Virgin Islands; and St. Maarten.

In this way, Frontier will serve 22 destinations from the main airport facility in Puerto Rico. In addition to San Juan and Ponce, the airline operates flights to Orlando from Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla.