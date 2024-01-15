Frontier Airlines opens two new routes

step.- The city of El Paso announced that Frontier Airlines will be adding two new routes into El Paso International Airport (ELP). Starting this summer, travelers will enjoy new direct and convenient connections to Ontario, California (ONT), and San Diego (SAN).

Frontier service to Ontario will begin May 17, 2024, with flights operating three times a week. Similarly, direct flights to San Diego will begin from May 16, 2024, also with a frequency of three times a week.

“We are excited to welcome Frontier Airlines’ new nonstop service to Ontario and San Diego. These additions further enhance our connectivity, giving travelers more choice and convenience,” said Chief Aviation Officer Sam Rodriguez.

These new routes complement Frontier’s existing service from ELP to Denver and Las Vegas. Although Ontario is already part of the Southern California market served by Southwest (LAX and Long Beach) and American (LAX), the addition of Frontier flights gives travelers more options for flying. Similarly, San Diego, currently served by Southwest with daily flights, would benefit from more options with Frontier service.

The announcement of these new routes comes on the heels of Southwest Airlines launching service to Long Beach, Calif., and Orlando last fall. Additionally, Southwest Airlines service to Chicago Midway and Delta Airlines’ third flight to Atlanta are scheduled to begin this summer.

For more information and to book flights, travelers can visit El Paso International Airport’s website FlyELP.com.