FT Antwerp swallows a heavy 1-5 defeat against RSCA Futsal: “The figures are a bit exaggerated” (Antwerp)

Barely three minutes into the game the visitors mercilessly punished Antwerp for losing the ball. “Okay, so you know you’re facing a tough task, especially with an incomplete team,” says Khaled Moussaoui. When Diogo reacted more cautiously than Antwerp’s defense to a falling ball after eleven minutes, it was 0–2. “We weren’t really overplayed in the first half, but defensively we weren’t sharp enough at times. It’s deadly against a team like RSCA. If you want a chance against them, you have to have a fully energized squad . It wasn’t the case tonight because of the circumstances. We tried our best, but there was only so much we could do”, says Moussaoui. “Zougaghi’s retirement didn’t make it any easier. The search took a long time. “Antwerp barely created a chance in the first half, even though it came just before half time for Sabbati and almost made it 1-2. “The goalkeeper was able to hit the ball out of his goal, otherwise we would have been back in the game”, grumbled the captain. “I didn’t think we had such a bad start in the second half. We created a few chances and managed to keep our footing next to RSCA in the first half of the second half. Adnane’s 1-2 was so well deserved. If we keep that momentum If we could have sustained it a little longer, there was definitely more in it. But then we unfortunately swallowed 1-3. So it was over. In the end there was not much left in the tank. We Couldn’t get more and so swallowed an exaggerated 1-5 figure. Will look into that again next week. We still have five fit basic players, the rest are in the rag basket or suspended. I particularly hope It would be a shame, especially after the strong matches played in the semi-finals, even with essentials absent and well-replaced youngsters.” Ayman Achbari, one of the young visitors who was forced back between the posts due to an injury to goalkeeper Jovin Durot, was indecisive. “It was my first base. I’m quite proud of that, although it’s a shame I had to go round five times. I can’t blame myself much against those goals though.”