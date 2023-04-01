FTX founder could be banned from playing League of Legends

FTX’s bet on electronic sports was not the result of chance. The founder of the cryptocurrency exchange company, Sam Bankman-Fried, was a die-hard fan of League of Legends and its competitive system. That admiration led him to close agreements both with TSM and with the company itself. League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). However, his obsession with the Riot Games MOBA played tricks on him and now he might never play it again in his life.

Last December the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested in the Bahamas after the US government filed charges against him. After his extradition, Bankman-Fried is currently “confined at his parents’ house” according to Reuters. The former CEO faces a trial where he is charged with 12 counts, including market fraud, embezzlement and bribing Chinese officials for $40 million..

However, within their League of Legends relationship, the former CEO of FTX took his obsession to another level. Sam Bankman-Fried was playing games of the Riot Games MOBA in the middle of meetings with investors. In other words, he secured $200 million funding rounds while in some of those talks he was supposedly on Summoner’s Rift. For this reason, his lawyers are currently negotiating with the New York prosecutor’s office to reach an agreement. In case you get it, Bankman-Fried would be prohibited from playing any video game where he can talk or write via chatin addition to not being able to use a mobile phone with internet and having limited access to certain applications on his computer.

FTX and its footprint in esports

During the last hours FTX has reappeared within electronic sports due to the latest news about TSM. According to Sports Business Journalthe North American organization will pause its activity in different electronic sports due to economic problems. The club was one of the entities that reached an agreement with the cryptocurrency exchange company for 210 million dollars over 10 years in exchange for agreements of naming.

