Fuat Tuac – The Immigrant | jazz

Singer/composer Phuat Tuac shares on his second album immigrants Stories and experiences about life in Canada as a foreigner in his thirties. Turkish-Canadian Tuçuk, who unites jazz, folk and pop with his music, has already gained a lot of experience in the (Canadian) jazz world – he studied jazz at Concordia University – and therefore a good arsenal Was able to make guest musician of this album. They enrich clear and accessible songs performed in English, French and Turkish.

Tuaç recorded this second album primarily in Toronto. They went to Montreal and Istanbul for several duets. on one of the singles, the subtle swing of Chez Moi, she is assisted by veteran Canadian singer Kim Richardson. Kevin Turcotte’s trumpet gets a lot of space here, as it often does on records. but it’s the same uzun ins yoldayim (with Yesim Akin), a more serious sounding track with a looser structure. Elsewhere we find a more upbeat, folkloric version of this track and it is one of the highlights on the record.

opener no strings attached More trivial is, as with dating, dealing with the search for a partner. In the blink of an eye: ‘No bond attached, feelings apart’. A mischievous trumpet sounds the right slogan. asla utsaktam, is another single, catchy, recognizable poppy jazz. Also single number three Live is a track that brings together pop and jazz thus targeting a wide audience. This appears to be a conscious choice as Tuak and the band usually go for a controlled, catchy and poppy sound with a strong personal and vocal character. In addition, some of Tuak’s mellow, controlled vocals hint at aspects.

On the title track, Phuat Tuac encourages immigrants (“Lost in a Winter Wonderland”), he smells bossa nova over the fresh love song – and cover by Robert Palmer – planehe goes back to the poppy jazz op who’s that man? , A Song About Spying On Your Ex On Social Media — And He Sings It In French Again la rue madurairaA delightfully wavy track with sophisticated guitar lines and catchy bass patterns.

moss park gives the record some extra character: cheesy and relaxed, but with an honest story about Toronto’s homeless. In this way Phuat Tuac keeps his eyes fixed on the world around him. The proceeds of this enjoyable album will be donated to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.