full billboard and last minute

The Puerto Rico Coliseum will light up this Saturday with a fight between youtuber and American boxer, jake paulin front of your compatriots Ryan Borland, Which will take place before the main match between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke.

jake paul Comes as a favorite. The boxer and YouTuber debuted in boxing as a professional in January 2020 with a victory over Alley Asson Gibb; He strung together six consecutive wins, defeating fighters such as: Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tommy Woodley and Anders Silva; Undefeated until he lost against the British in February 2023 Tommy Fury.





However, jake paul He quickly healed his wounds and returned to the ring with an impressive victory nate diaz And Andre August has an 8-1 record with five fast-track wins.

This fight will be special, because Jake Paul will donate all his profits to his foundation, boxing bullies, a charitable project that aims to remodel all the boxing gyms in Puerto Rico. It is estimated that the amount donated will be $1 million.

“Boxing helped me put myself in my place in a part of my life and gave me confidence. So I need to share it with as many young people as I can. If it helped me, it will help them.” Can and that’s why I started The Boxing Bullies Foundation, dubbed “The Problem Child”, to grow the sport among young people and renovate more gyms.



Jake Paul wants another victory in boxing x jake paul

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Borland: Time, TV and how to watch the boxing fight online

Jake Paul and Ryan Borland They star in the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke. They will face each other in Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time in the United States and at 6:00 PM Central Mexico Time.

In both Mexico and the United States it will be broadcast by paid streaming platform DAZN.

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Borland: Full card of boxing evening in Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA and WBO female featherweight titles

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Borland; cruiser weight

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago; For Gonzalez’s WBO light flyweight world title

Christopher Diaz vs. Hadley Scott; super featherweight

Pedro Marquez Medina vs. Brandon Valdes; featherweight

Elias Flores vs. Alejandro Munera; welterweight

Crystal Rosado Ortiz vs. gloria munguila women’s super flyweight

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres Featherweight

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Borland: Minute by Minute

