Full Line-Up is officially released

On August 12th, Drag fans will be able to check out a mega festival, which will bring together many international and national talents for “The Realness Festival”. Among a bunch of names are “Rupaul’s Drag Race” contestants: Raja (Season 3 Winner); Violet Chachki (Season 7 Winner); Anetra (Season 15); Denali Foxx (Season 13); Shangela (Seasons 2,3 and All Stars 3); Laganja Estranja (Season 6); Lady Candem (Season 14); Crystal Method (Season 12).

We also have many national queens to honor, including: DesirRé Beck, Ravena Creole, Slovakia and Frimes (Drag Caravan); Dacota Monteiro (Race of the Bloggers). In addition to Ismeiow, Halessia, Penelopy Jean, Ginger Moon and many other talents.

With a new home, the festival will be held at Vip Station, in Santo Amaro. The place grows more and more due to its huge structure and capable of giving fans the best experience for such a mega show. Tickets can be found here!

HISTORIC

Last year’s edition brought together 7 stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for a night of exclusive shows with an audience of over 3,000 people. The proposal remains the same, but with new artists in the line-up and a queen making her return to the festival stages.

THE QUEENS

shangela was the first drag queen to step onto the Oscars red carpet. She gained notoriety by co-starring alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the award-winning feature film “A Star is Born”. Coming to participate in three seasons of the show, she became a fan favorite, especially Brazilians.

Violet Chachki no introductions. You can find the winning queen of season 7 on fashion shows for big brands, on the covers of big magazines, at big celebrity parties or maybe just at the MET Gala. Violet is the definition of what a fashion queen is and who exudes versatility.

Anetra is the newest drag sensation of the moment. Reaffirming the festival’s intention to bring drag from old and new seasons of the program, Anetra was in season 15, shown later this year. She became an instant sensation when she performed a number that blended traditional voguing dance moves with her taekwondo fighting talent.

Denali Foxx was in the previous edition of the festival and is back. No wonder, the queen was heavily requested by her huge Brazilian fan club. Participating in season 13 of the show, the drag skater is considered by many to be one of the most wronged in the competition and has a natural talent for the stage.

Raja is one of the queens that RuPaul calls “legendary legends”. Winner of season 3 of the show, Raja impressed and shaped much of what was presented as drag art after her passing. More than 10 years after her victory, Raja returned to compete with other winners in “All Stars 7” and did not do badly, she showed that she is still a legend.

Crystal Method was the most eccentric and out of the box participant of season 12 of the show. Loved by RuPaul for her “out of drag” look, reminiscent of the singer El DeBarge, she got us a lot of laughs and showed all her originality by reaching the end of the season.

Lady Camden the runner-up of the 14th season of Drag Race, known for her London style and was the protagonist of the best rated episodes of the entire franchise.

Foreign Laganjaparticipant of S6 and lipsync assassin from AS6 has unforgettable moments at the show and promises to bring a show on his fourth visit to Brazil!

Finally, the festival will also feature the participation of some participants of the new reality show Caravana das Drags, presented by Xuxa and Ikaro Kadoshi: como Frimes, Desiree Beck, Enme Passion, Ravenna Creole and Slovakia, great national influencers like Ismeiow, Dacota Monteiro, Halessia and legends of the Brazilian drag scene like Marcia Pantera, Natasha Princess.

ABOUT THE REALNESS FESTIVAL:

Conceived in 2021 by Paulo Matos, the festival’s proposal was to grow the traditional “Festa Realness” that has been performing drag shows from the program for 6 years. The project went very well in its first edition, it became a reference for similar parties in other Latin American countries and in 2023 it arrives with a very special addition.

The festival is being organized by Realness together with Festa Priscilla, the most traditional drag party in São Paulo that has been performing shows with drags from the program for over 10 years. The partnership with the creators of Priscilla, Sergio Oliveira and Leonardo Polo, started earlier this year with the “All Winners” show that also brought 6 winners of the franchise to São Paulo.

The proposal is to continue the partnership that continues to bear much fruit for producers and especially for Brazilian fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and drag art.

