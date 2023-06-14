Full Stadiums, Millions of Streams and a Shooting: Who Is the Superstar Burna Boy Who Will Be at the Gallerodome on Saturday? , arnheim

The 31-year-old musician has been a huge star in his own country for years and produces a mix of rap, afrobeats and pop. Meanwhile, Europe is also going to get axed. After all, Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, isn’t just selling Gelredom. Their stadium tour has so far been a huge success across Europe. Earlier this month, they performed to 80,000 fans at the London Stadium, one of the largest in England.

Are you going to Burna Boy at the Gelredom on Saturday? We want to contact you! You can E-mail us.

He also provided the opening act for last weekend’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Not everyone was happy with it though. Well-known former football player Marco van Basten was displeased with the green and yellow show before the match. Later he launched a scathing attack on UEFA. “It should be about football players and football, not commerce and comedy.”

Less than two weeks after their performance at the Gelredome, Burna Boy returned to the Netherlands. In fact, when the crow flies, the Nigerian will be about 25 kilometers away on stage.

The Nigerian superstar will kick off the day on Saturday evening, July 1, at Down the Rabbit Hole, a three-day festival to be held at Groene Heuvels (near Nijmegen). Burna Boy was added to the programming at the eleventh hour and replaced Belgian artist Strome, who had to cancel due to health reasons.

Source link