Furry hat and ring cost more than 90,000 euros, Monica Bellucci challenges all eccentrics

In the column of “Vogue Mexico” magazine, Monica Bellucci wears ultra-edgy clothes. Great luxury.

Summary

this is last monthMonica Bellucci Appears on the cover of every magazine that matters. For the March issue of the Mexican edition of the trendThe actress set her sights on three all-black looks.

One of the photos shared on her Instagram account shows Monica Bellucci wearing a long-haired hat designed by Jean Paul Gautier. The actress wears a diamond studded ring on her ring finger, which is not sold at a low price 92,500 Euro by the jewelry house Cartier. Another photo shows the Italian wearing Dress split Black With hood and integrated gloves. On top, she wears a long black leather trench coat. Ending this series of looks, Monica Bellucci is seen in another black dress. Put signature on dolce and gabbana This time, this very close-fitting piece is paired with a new Cartier ring.

who made his mark on the screen Year 1990 always knewI Stand out According to Look, In each of her appearances on the red carpet, Monica Bellucci, her real name, Monica Anna Maria Bellucci, creates the event. While he debuted Sample and specially presented Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier Or diorMonica Bellucci has always caused a sensation with her style, combination sexuality And Simplicity, His technique? she selects the pieces timeless And pay attention to accessories Complex to add a touch glamour,

From her debut on the catwalk and in the cinema, Monica Bellucci has imposed her own style. She then focused on the sexy look as she walked the red carpet wearing a dress on the arm of her ex-husband Vincent Cassel. tightfrom a dress low cut Pigeon Or a very fitted dress. Outfits that organically highlight price There silhouette Of Italian Star. Over the years, his style has not evolved much, only a few Description to close.

Monica Bellucci at the Deauville festival on 3 September 2000 © Casajas Bruno/ABACA

Three decades later, Monica Bellucci always goes for show glamour And don’t hesitate to wear tight dresses with strapless, asymmetrical or close-fitting cuts. She especially likes the outfits of pin up which suits him to delight. Over time, she has also adopted sophisticated garments, such as a pantsuit fitted at the waist, a tight black long-sleeved dress or even a black suit with a lace camisole for a sexy touch. The star has no hesitation in this mixer Material and associate tape To leatherfor a look seductive, Monica Bellucci adds a new twist refined And Complex for her outfit accessorizing, The ambassador of the Cartier brand, she is often seen in stylish and high-end outfits. jewelry,

What’s her red carpet look like?

On the red carpet, Monica Bellucci does not hesitate to go all out. Such as in Los Angeles in 2002, where she appeared in a very tight polka dot dress that accentuated her figure. A few years earlier, on October 20, 2000, the star had caused a sensation at the film premiere in a tight black dress with thin straps. Malena In Rome, Italy. Most recently on 25 February 2023 during 48th At the Cesar ceremony in Paris, Monica Bellucci chose a stunning long flowing magenta red dress. A piece with a deep neckline and transparent details that fits them perfectly. Generally, for her red carpet looks, the actress has her own preferences: a Dress tightA Dress tall Liquid substance or even a Tailor chic, And she is never wrong.

Monica Bellucci in Rome on November 12, 2022 © IPA/ABACA

What are her favorite brands?

on his instagram account @monicabellucciofficiel, the star does not hesitate to share unpublished photos from his photo shoots or from his appearances on the red carpet on the front pages of magazines. Thus, she reveals her looks which mainly come from three major brands: Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and Cartier.

Nothing could be easier than copying their style. just adopt parts timeless and color neutral, such as a beautiful fitted white cotton shirt combined with a black blazer and black pleated pants. Second option: Choose a tight dress that highlights the silhouette and accentuates the shape, teamed with a pair of pumps. aesthetically eternal Red Lips Red And this Glimpse dark This is the best combo to copy Monica Bellucci’s look. icon Of glamour Anything else sexualityThis femme fatale has everything it takes inspire, And it seems that succession is assured. His daughter, Deva Castle, aged 18, is already the center of attraction for him dolce and gabbana, has recently established itself with romantic and sensual style on the catwalk and red carpet. The spitting image of her mother.