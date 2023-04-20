Fusion lost their undefeated in the Spike Pro League

If something seemed clear, it is that the Fusion Venezuela lineup was totally unbeatable in the Spike Pro League or in any other Valorant competition at the national level. However, this Tuesday it was shown that this belief was not entirely true, thanks to Outer Savage.

During the round of matches on matchday 11 of the SPL, Jhoulys Chacin’s squad could not overcome the aggressive proposal of Outer Savage. This is how, when they were defeated by the astronauts on the Split map with 13-6, the current leader of the table lost their unbeaten record in the national league.

But this negative result doesn’t just mean stopping Fusion’s 10-fight win streak, as this game represented a kind of revenge for OTS. This same duel between Gallo’s team and Ellie’s had taken place in the final of the Venezuela Game Show 2023. On that occasion it was the organization of the “Golden Year” that won and relegated the spaceship to the second rung. However, when this map is released in the SPL, the doors are opened, and not only for Outer, to envision a more competitive PlayOffs phase between all the teams in the competition.

Outer Savage and the Valorant in Venezuela continues

In addition to this exciting battle of the titans, where “M1zuWonderchild” became MVP by achieving 7 first bloods, three more matches were held on Tuesday. ARP Gaming defeated 6 Routes Pantes, in the first game; Care’Perros defeated Guardians, in the second; and Own The War took the fourth matchup of the night by winning against Axex. It remains to wait to see what will happen this Wednesday, April 19 on day 12 to end this week of the Creole Valorant.

There are only two weeks left in the regular phase in the Spike Pro League, which will culminate in matchday 14. In the PlayOffs phase towards the final, it is expected to see a great performance by teams like Care’Perros, Outer Savage and Fusion, who currently dominate the points table, but nothing stands in the way of seeing another surprise result.

Via: Yenderson Parra / Progamers.life