Fuss: Titanic Will Be Seen Again On Netflix From July 1st

Some call it sticky, others smart: Anyway, Netflix has announced Titanic will be back on the streaming service July 1st





The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet hasn’t been seen on the platform in a long time (you might have checked it yourself last week, admit it)

How do you know about the film? do you remember everything see also Quiz | Do you remember exactly what happened in the movie Titanic?

Some people believe that this is quite a remarkable decision and there has been a lot of controversy regarding this decision.





But the fact that My Heart Goes On was streamed a lot more last week than ever before has fueled interest in the film again.





Still, experts agree Netflix didn’t make a decision in response to the furore





This is because the company should have the publication schedule for July and the related permits ready months in advance, they themselves have not made any statement about it.

In any case, from this weekend you can already enjoy the movie with a workaround (for example a VPN) as it will only be online in the US and Canada

If you’ve never seen it (is it possible?) or don’t know exactly what the movie is about now (is it possible?), we’d love to refresh your memory with a synopsis: ‘England, 1912. Aboard the world’s largest passenger ship, the Titanic, a young woman from a high social class falls in love with a poverty-stricken artist. After a dramatic incident, a love story transcending class boundaries begins for both of them.’ Directed by James Cameron, the film stars Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Billy Zane, Kathy Benes, Bill Paxton, and Victor Garber, among others.

The film returned to theaters earlier this year in celebration of the production’s 25th anniversary.