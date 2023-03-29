FUT Esports ruins Heretics’ debut at VCT EMEA

Officially the three Spanish teams have debuted in the VCT EMEA 2023, last night so much koi as giants they played their first series and the final result was one of lime and one of sand. On the one hand the tents they played at an exceptional level and beat the NAVI of ANGE1, Derke and company; while during the second turn the giants de Málaga suffered the game of Fnatic. The new champion of LOCK//IN dispatched with a 2-0 for kick start the season.

The super week continues its course and on this second day it was the turn of the debut of the third and last Spanish team: Team Heretics. The team led by m1xwell faced before FUT Esports, one of the two Turkish squads of the VCT EMEA and it has not done it in the dreamed way. The heretics they lost 2-0 against the Turkish team that sowed several doubts in the Spanish team throughout the series. In both games we have seen a FUT Esports far superior and, at times, a Team Heretics totally baffled with communication errors and decision-making failures, something that is not forgiven at this level and the Turks knew how to capitalize.

The misstep of Team Heretics in the debut

Pearl, Lotus and Ascent were the maps chosen to define this first game for both the heretics as for the squad FUT, However the decide map It was not necessary. In Pearl (pick of Heretics) we found the big surprise of the day, the Turkish team has not forgiven any failure and they made an almost perfect first side (11-2), after the change of sides he could do little Heretics Faced with such a difference in the scoreboard, finally FUT managed to close the map chosen by the heretics by 13-4. The Spanish group suffered the game of Qw1 (Raze) who had a spectacular performance, the Turkish duelist dispatched with a 9/22/5 (2.44 K/D) to put the first point in the series.

On the second map, Heretics He showed a little what he comes to do in the VCT EMEA, the Spanish team had a good attacking side and, during this first half, achieved a slight advantage of 8-4, however the Turks quickly put a table on the matter in their own pick (Lotus). As well as Qw1 was the figure in Pearl, MrFalin (omen) was the key piece in Lotus so that FUT Esports put the final 13-9 and seal the victory, condemning the first stumble of Team Heretics.

All the matches of the super week VCT EMEA

Yesterday – Matchday 1:

koi 2-0 NAVI;

2-0 NAVI; fnatic 2-0 Giants;

Today– Matchday 2:

Team Heretics 0-2 FUT Esports ;

; Vitality vs. Team Liquid – In play at time of publication.

Tomorrow – Matchday 3:

NAVI vs. Giants – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

Karmine Corp vs. BBL Esports- From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX;

Thursday 30 – Matchday 4:

Team Liquid vs. FUT Esports – From 18:00 ESP / 13:00 ARG-CHI / 10:00 MEX;

Vitality vs. KOI – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX;

Friday 31 – Matchday 5:

Fnatic vs. BBL Esports – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

Team Heretics vs. Karmine Corp – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX;

