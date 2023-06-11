Future world star with Timothée Chalamet in the cast of ‘Interstellar’ (Play4)

As a child, Chalamet starred in two horror short films: ‘Sweet Tooth’ and ‘Clown’. He made his TV debut in 2009 in an episode of the long-running cop series.law & Order, In the same year, he played a small role in the television film ‘Loving Leah’. In 2012, he played supporting roles in the drama series ‘Royal Painand thriller seriesHomeland‘, playing Finn Walden, the rebellious son of the Vice President.

In 2014, Chalamet made his feature film debut with a minor role in.men, women and childrenby Jason Reitman. That same year, Chalamet played 15-year-old Tom, Cooper’s (played by Matthew McConaughey) son in Interstellar. It was the French-American actor’s first starring role in a blockbuster, and the first exposure of his acting talents to the general public. Chalamet immediately took his business card Close.

In his own words, he cried for an hour after a screening of ‘Interstellar’ in New York’s Lincoln Square at Nolan’s invitation, confessing to the entertainment magazine Variety: “I saw it and loved it, but then I was with my father. went home and cried for an hour. because i thought my share tall Will happen.”

Despite his ‘small’ role, ‘Interstellar’ didn’t do him any harm: Chalamet would later become one of the brightest movie stars of his time. His real breakthrough came in 2017 with his engrossing role in ‘.call me by your name, Today she’s a regular in blockbusters like ‘Don’t Look Up’dune‘ by Denis Villeneuve and ‘The French Dispatch’ by Wes Anderson.