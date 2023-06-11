Future world star with Timothée Chalamet in the cast of ‘Interstellar’ (Play4)

As a child, Chalamet starred in two horror short films: ‘Sweet Tooth’ and ‘Clown’. He made his TV debut in 2009 in an episode of the long-running cop series.law & Order, In the same year, he played a small role in the television film ‘Loving Leah’. In 2012, he played supporting roles in the drama series ‘Royal Painand thriller seriesHomeland‘, playing Finn Walden, the rebellious son of the Vice President.
In 2014, Chalamet made his feature film debut with a minor role in.men, women and childrenby Jason Reitman. That same year, Chalamet played 15-year-old Tom, Cooper’s (played by Matthew McConaughey) son in Interstellar. It was the French-American actor’s first starring role in a blockbuster, and the first exposure of his acting talents to the general public. Chalamet immediately took his business card Close.
In his own words, he cried for an hour after a screening of ‘Interstellar’ in New York’s Lincoln Square at Nolan’s invitation, confessing to the entertainment magazine Variety: “I saw it and loved it, but then I was with my father. went home and cried for an hour. because i thought my share tall Will happen.”
Despite his ‘small’ role, ‘Interstellar’ didn’t do him any harm: Chalamet would later become one of the brightest movie stars of his time. His real breakthrough came in 2017 with his engrossing role in ‘.call me by your name, Today she’s a regular in blockbusters like ‘Don’t Look Up’dune‘ by Denis Villeneuve and ‘The French Dispatch’ by Wes Anderson.
Foy’s acting career began when she was nine, making guest appearances on television shows such as ‘Til Death’, ‘Flashforward’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’. In 2010, she was cast as Renesmee Cullen in the film adaptation of the book by Stephenie Meyers.breaking Dawn‘, the fourth and final novel in the ‘Twilight’ saga.
In 2012, he was cast in James Wan’s horror film ‘Them.Magical, The following year, she played the lead role in the family drama ‘Wish You Well’, a film adaptation of Davide Baldacchi’s book. In 2014, Fo starred in Erica Dunton’s drama.black eyed dog, She therefore already had some experience at the counter when she played Cooper’s Younger Daughter at the age of twelve. Murphy In Interstellar.
Foy’s career later had a shorter run than Chalamet’s, although she played leading roles in films such as ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ and ‘Black Beauty’. for animated filmLittle Princess‘ She was part of a star cast with voices from Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Benicio del Toro, James Franco and Ricky Gervais.
These days the 22 year old actress is busy with her role in the romantic drama.the man who saved paris‘, about a brothel owner in 1940s Paris who is asked by the government to polish the city of light’s image after the Nazi occupation. In addition to Foy, the cast also included andy serkis And Jean Reno,
Watch Interstellar tonight at 10:45PM on Play4 or wherever you are on Pickx.be or the Pickx app.