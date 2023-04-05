G-Eazy Returns With “Tulips & Roses”, Track Usages New Era For Rapper

With the loss of his mother, Gerald took some time off to regroup and rethink his life. From a rented apartment in Paris, the artist put pen to paper, resulting in an honest and self-reflective account of his life and career.

In the song, G laments, “It was forgotten when I wrote this… I don’t even know where home is… If I fell, who would catch me? If I were in the pit, who would save me?”.

But through the writing process, he regains his confidence, positively stating, “My star is shining again… I just got some polish… Something in my spirit woke up… Time to work, catch up… Please no more comparisons… Hail my brothers that we can all coexist… I took a break, o That I lose? Gerald is back on track, nobody does it like that anymore.”

The song features a sample of “Blame”, a song by the famous band Gabriels. G connected with the song instantly: “I discovered their music and became a huge fan. I was inspired and excited to find a way to creatively interpret their songs and work together.“. The artist found himself working on a song that matched the sentiment of “Blame”, in which both explored ideas of guilt, shame and indulgence. the result is “Tulips & Roses”.

The song is accompanied by a music video, which shows G living and loving in Paris, facing betrayal and leaving viewers in suspense. Only time will tell what comes next for G-Eazy.

Multiplatinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy has long established himself as a staple in the music and touring world. Known for his smooth raps, impeccable production and versatility, the San Francisco, Oakland-area rapper has performed on Saturday Night Live, MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and many more. He won a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Hip-Hop Artist”, was named to the Forbes “30 Under 30” list, and has been on the cover of publications such as GQ Italia, Rollacoaster, Numero NL, XXL and Flaunt.

In 2021, the rapper delighted fans with the long-awaited release of his fourth studio album, “These Things Happen Too”. The record is the follow-up to his debut LP, “These Things Happen”, and highlights G’s growth since his 2014 work. The latest 19-track album showcases G’s multifaceted artistry with diverse and eclectic work and marks her first full-length album since her critically acclaimed 2017 work “The Beautiful & Damned.” Tracks include hard-hitting hip-hop anthems such as “Instructions,” ft. YG, while also leaning into pop, on tracks like “Breakdown,” ft. Demi Lovato, and “Faithful”, ft. Marc E. Bassy. The album was a highlight in the artist’s career.

2017’s “The Beautiful & Damned” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, earning two No. 1 radio hits — “No Limit,” ft. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B, and “Him & I”, ft. Halsey — and has since been certified platinum by the RIAA. The 7 times platinum single “No Limit” has been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide to date. “The Beautiful & Damned” followed their platinum-certified second album, 2015’s “When It’s Dark Out,” which, in turn, featured the 5-times platinum single “Me, Myself & I” featuring Bebe Rexha.

G’s influence also spans the world of fashion, where he has frequently partnered with some of the biggest design houses. The star used his far-reaching platform to launch “The Endless Summer Fund” – a non-profit dedicated to helping underprivileged youth in the greater Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose area reach their full potential and strengthen their community. The fund remains one of the most important projects in G-Eazy’s multifaceted career.