G2 dominate VCL North America, MAD Lions fail to get points

mWhile the whole world is focused on the VCT Lock In, the national leagues continue to develop. In the search for promotion, there are big clubs giving their all. In Spain, Team Queso and CASE look like the great favorites of this first split.

In North America there are two teams that will sound familiar to all esports fans in our country. The first, Mad Lions, has decided to take a team from that region to return to the shooter after leaving the French league. The second, G2 Esports, is preparing its return to the maximum stage of VALORANT in the VCT Americas.

Two very different scenarios

The two teams have managed to reach two very different points in this competition. After a month of confrontations, each one in a different group, G2 is at the top of group A, while Mad Lions has fallen to fifth place in group B.

In this competition the matches are the best of three. Still, a win is a win. G2 has achieved two 2-1 and one 2-0. The first match was a 2-1 against their top competitor in the group, FaZe Clan, in which they started losing in Fracture, but came back in Icebox and Haven. Later they remained 2-1 again against BreakThru and 2-0 against Oxygen Esports.

The lions, however, only have two meetings. After going through the open qualifier, they are not finding their best VALORANT, and they have lost two. The first was against TSM 2-1, and the second against Disguised, 2-0. Tomorrow, Thursday, at 1:00 in our country, they will fight against the leader of the group, M80.