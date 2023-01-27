G2 Esports get perfect start in LEC 2023

The European organization G2 Esports, kicked off the League of Legends EMEA Championship 2023 season on the right foot through a perfect weekend with 3 wins in a row.

G2 Esports, current champion of the maximum circuit of League of Legends in Europe and the Middle East was measured against Excel, Astralis and its classic rival, Fnatic.

During the 3 games, the reflectors focused on G2 Esports duo Steven “Hans Sama” Liv and Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle. On the one hand, “Hans Sama” returned to the LEC after competing for a year with Team Liquid on the North American circuit; meanwhile, “Mikyx” is already an old acquaintance for the team because in 2019 he was part of the lineup with which G2 Esports was runner-up in the world.

With this positive result, G2 Esports achieved a backup for the next 2 weeks of competition where the 6 teams that will go to the next phase of the tournament will be defined.

The next rivals for G2 Esports will be SK Gaming, Team Heretics and Team Vitality, with whom they share first place in the general table. In this sense, the teams that follow suit are KOI and MAD Lions.

League of Legends EMEA Championship presents in 2023 different novelties such as the change of format with three seasons throughout the year and the arrival of two new teams: Team Heretics and KOI, the latter owned by the influencer Ibai Llanos and the former Barcelona soccer player, Gerard Piqué

Catch all the LEC action via the official Riot Games channels on Twitch, YouTube and the official LoLesports website on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays starting at 11:00am.

