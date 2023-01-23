G2 Esports promotes Alban Dechelotte to CEO of the club

G2 Esports already has a helmsman. After holding management positions at the club, Alban Dechelotte has been promoted to CEO. The manager had experience at Riot Games, Coca-Cola, Havas and PwC. For his part, Sabrina Raith will be the new director of operations of the entity and Philippe Adam new financial director.

In September, after eight years at the helm of G2 Esports, Carlos Ocelote Rodríguez, founder of the entity, resigned as CEO of the club, after appearing in a video with the controversial American YouTuber Andrew Tate and being accused of misogyny.

After appearing in a video with Andrew Tate, youtuber Known for his anti-women comments, the gaming community pounced on Ocelot. In the first place, he responded to the criticism by stating that he should not answer for who accompanied him on the recording, but the Spaniard has ended up rectifying, assuming what happened.

“G2 is truly a unique esports organization, constantly pushing the boundaries in competition and entertainment; our legacy is rich with its combination of unforgettable endings and powerful stories that captivate the world,” said Dechelotte.

“It is incredibly gratifying to see how we continue to develop and grow our global audience outside of the parameters of esports, building new digital touchpoints and leveraging our entertainment verticals as a multiplier,” said Sabrina Ratih.

G2 Esports is an electronic sports organization of Spanish origin that began its journey in 2014 under the name of Gamers2 based in Barcelona. In 2018, the club moved to Berlin, with the aim of being close to the European headquarters of publishers such as Riot Games and Epic Games, as well as to focus on continental competitions.

The group, which has teams in the League of Legends, Counter Strike and Hearthson videogames, among others, was founded by Rodríguez in 2013. In recent years, it has also welcomed investors of different profiles, from the former FC Barcelona soccer player Andre Gomes to the former president of Gala Capital, Jaime Bergel.

In 2021, the video game sector in Spain had a turnover of 1,795 million euros, which represented a growth of 2.8% compared to the previous year. Revenue from eSports in Spain grew by 26% in that year, increasing turnover to 34 million and with 820 workers that made up the sector, of which 240 are professional players.