By Man Style Editorial

Gal Gadot stars in Netflix’s new spy thriller Heart of Stone. The film will release on August 11 and you can watch the first trailer here.

Perhaps the most talked-about title from Netflix’s Tudom event last week in Sao Paulo, Brazil heart of stone. Gal Gadot stars in this new spy thriller, and the film now has its first official trailer.

In the new Netflix film, Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a CIA operative who doubles as an intelligence agent for Charter, a shadowy peacekeeping organization. The stone is the only one that separates the evil forces from The Heart, a powerful technological asset that has the power to crash the market or shoot a plane out of the sky.

Story by Greg Rucka, Tom Harper (peaky blinders) serves as director and co-stars include Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Mathias Schweighofer.

Gadot said of the film in September, “Heart of Stone is going to be insanely epic.” “It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller.”

look at the heart of stoneWatch the trailer above and the film exclusively on Netflix starting August 11.