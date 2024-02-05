Game between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico sets attendance record in SC





”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”Through the first three full days of three games per day in this edition of the Caribbean Series, there has been an average of 13,528 people per game — 2023 Close to the Marlins’ average for the season (14,356).



Friday’s duel reminded us of the atmosphere experienced at the same LoanDepot Park a year ago, when the two teams met in the World Baseball Classic.



* * • Special Section: Miami 2024 Caribbean Series**



On March 15, 2023, Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic by the same score as Saturday, but in their favor, winning 5–2 – a game that It is remembered that Edwin Diaz got injured at the end of the match. That match had an attendance of 36,025 fans, 53 more than the Caribbean Series’ record duel.



