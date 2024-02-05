Game between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico sets attendance record in SC

\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”Through the first three full days of three games per day in this edition of the Caribbean Series, there has been an average of 13,528 people per game — 2023 Close to the Marlins’ average for the season (14,356).\n\nFriday’s duel reminded us of the atmosphere experienced at the same LoanDepot Park a year ago, when the two teams met in the World Baseball Classic.\n\n* * • Special Section: Miami 2024 Caribbean Series**\n\nOn March 15, 2023, Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic by the same score as Saturday, but in their favor, winning 5–2 – a game that It is remembered that Edwin Diaz got injured at the end of the match. That match had an attendance of 36,025 fans, 53 more than the Caribbean Series’ record duel.\n\nThe current venue record is also held by the Dominican Republic, when that country’s national team faced its counterpart from the United States. Was. 2017 World Classic Before 37,446 people – Loandepot Park’s official capacity is 37,442. -attendance-record-in-sc”,”contentType”:”news”,”subHeadline”:null,”summary”:”MIAMI — “Every time we face our Dominican brothers, it’s a classic Those were the words of Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina before Saturday’s match between Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas and the Dominican Republic’s Tigres del Lice at LonDepot Park in Miami.”,”tagline({\” formatstring\ “: \”none\”})”:null,”tags”:({“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type” :” article” },{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”puerto-rico”,”title”:”puerto Rico”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag “, “slug”:”teamid-897″,”title”:”Puerto Rico”,”team”:{“__ref”:”team:897″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename” :” TaxonomyTag” , “slug”:”Dominican-Republic”,”title”:”Dominican Republic”,”type”:”Taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”Teamid-805″, “title”:”Dominican Republic”,”team”:{“__ref”:”team:805″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,”slug”:”Caribbean- series”,”title”:”Caribbean Series”,”type”:”Classification”},{“__typename”:”contributortag”,”slug”:”Ricardo-Montes-de-Oca”,”title”:”Ricardo Montes de OCA”,”type”:”contributor”}”,”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions }/ mlb/ fbhrb0yapxfx3bbub74y”,”title”:”Game between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico sets SC attendance record”}},”team:897″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:897}, “Team:805”:{“__typename”:”Team”,”id”:805}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:” Major League Baseball” “,”lang”:”en”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/
4 February 2024
MIAMI — “Every time we face our Dominican brothers, it’s a classic.”
These were the words of Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina before the match between Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas and the Dominican Republic’s Tigres del Licey on Saturday at LonDepot Park in Miami.
And so it turned out, Molina was right.
The duel between the two representatives entered the record books of the 75-year-old tournament, when 35,972 people were present to watch it at the home of the Miami Marlins. Dominican Republic won 5-2,
Thus, as announced by the Marlins, Saturday’s game now represents the most watched Caribbean Series game in the history of the event. The number exceeds the previous mark, set last year when Venezuela faced Panama in the opening match at Caracas’ Simon Bolivar Stadium, which was attended by 35,691 spectators.
Through the first three full days of three games per day in this edition of the Caribbean Series, the average attendance per game has been 13,528 people – which was close to the Marlins’ average in the 2023 season (14,356).
Friday’s duel was reminiscent of the atmosphere experienced at the same LoanDepot Park a year ago, when the two teams met in the World Baseball Classic.
On March 15, 2023, Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic with the same score as Saturday, but in their favor, winning 5–2 – a game remembered for the injury suffered by Edwin Díaz at the end of the match goes. That match had an attendance of 36,025 fans, 53 more than the Caribbean Series record duel.
The current record for the venue also belongs to the Dominican Republic, when the Dominican Republic team faced their United States counterpart at the 2017 World Classic in front of 37,446 people – Loandepot Park’s official capacity is 37,442.
