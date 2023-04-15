‘Game of Thrones’ star poses in a bikini to celebrate her 26th birthday – and gets into the fun of not being able to date DiCaprio | celebrities

Actress Maisie Williams, star of ‘Game of Thrones’, turns 26 this Saturday (15). In order not to go unnoticed on the networks, the famous British woman published a selfie in a bikini and received the affection of the fans.

“26 today, feeling like a woman, feeling like a mom,” wrote the actress in the caption. Maisie also shines in movies like ‘The Book of Love’ (2016) and ‘The New Mutants’ (2020).

In the photo, the celebrity wears a basic bikini in a dark tone while facing the cell phone camera. “Happy birthday my babe!! Have a splendid sunny day!” Wished actress friend Florence Pugh in the comments.

Many of her nearly 10 million followers also appeared in the post. “Happy birthday, Arya Stark”, wished one when quoting her character in the award-winning series. Among a few more wishes for a happy day, fans appeared intrigued by the “mommy” in the caption, even betting on Maisie’s pregnancy.

But the comment that received the attention of the actress was a joke with Leonardo DiCaprio, who gained fame for only dating women up to 25 years old. “Too old for DiCaprio now…” the user noted. “Tadinho do Leo 💔”, replied the famous.

Despite being frequently seen alongside model Gigi Hadid, 27, she and the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ actor haven’t confirmed any romance so far. Meanwhile, when we talk about the actor’s official relationships, she always has the curse of age, with relationships ending at the latest when the girl turns 25.

This was the case of the model Camila Morrone, who turned 25 and, a few months later, the news came of the end of the relationship between her and Leo DiCaprio. An infographic known to the internet world (updated to 2019) shows that DiCaprio has only dated four women who have reached the age of 25. All of his other public relationships ended earlier.