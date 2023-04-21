GAME offer: Fortnite: Bundle the last laugh for PS5 for 4.99 euros only for a limited time

Fortnite We are used to launching special packs from time to time and one of the most famous to date is Fortnite: Last Laugh Bundlea compendium of skins, cosmetics and extras that can now be yours at a great price.

This batch of Fortnite is known for incorporating three great skins, one of them from the Joker himself, a DC Comics villain within the Batman stories.

Like every week, a new flash offer arrives at GAME and GAME.es stores from which you can now take advantage. This time you will be able to get this Fortnite: Lot the last laugh for PS5 for only 4.99 euros.

This is a very limited occasion as the price drop It will only be available until April 23, 2023. Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle is valued at more than 60 euros, so if you’re a PS5 player of the popular battle royale, you shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity.

All Fortnite Content: Last Laugh Bundle at GAME

1000 paVos.

Skin Joker

Poison Ivy Skin

Skin King Midas.

Riot of Laughter Backpack

Climbing backpack

Midas Emblem backpack.

Peak bad joke

Pickaxe The Joker’s Revenge

Ivy Ax Pickaxe

Enthroned Peak.

Gesture Choose a card.

So now you know, don’t hesitate to get hold of Fortnite: Lot the last laugh with the skin of The Joker included for PS5 in GAME and GAME.es stores only for 4.99 euros until April 23 thanks to this limited flash offer. Take the opportunity to score a little dance!

Hobby Consoles for GAME