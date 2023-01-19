Game Releases and Weekly Deals on the Nintendo eShop (1/19/23, Europe & Americas)

Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today. As you already know, this is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Europe

Also in physical for Nintendo Switch

Switch eShop

A Space for the Unbound

persona 3 portable

Persona 4 Golden

Rubber Bandits

Grace Counter GM

smilemo

NeverAwake

A Matter of Principle

Void Prison

Minimal Move

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Bundle

Car Parking Multiplayer

Critical Zone

Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore

Wings of Bluestar

Mrs.Cat Between Worlds

Re:Call

Switch Sides

NEScape

Dragon Fury

Under Dungeon

Fury Fight: Gangsters of City

memory

Pixel Boy: Lost in the Castle

Brawl.io

Go Rally

Switch DLC

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – The Life of Insects

America

Also in physical for Switch

Fire Emblem Engage – $59.99 (January 20)

Switch eShop

A Matter of Principle – $3.99

A Space for the Unbound – $19.99

Arcade Archives Senjyo – $7.99

Brawl.io – $0.99

Clunky Hero – $14.99 (January 25)

Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol – $3.99 (January 20)

Courageous Deduction Nori 2 Betrayed Nori – $1.50

Demolish & Build Classic – $14.99 (January 21)

Drift & Drive – $12.99 (January 20)

Escape to the Ocean – $11.50 (January 20)

Fury Fight: Gangsters of City – $12.99

Gardenia – $14.99 (January 20)

Graze Counter GM – $14.99

Hack and Shoot Heroes – $3.99

Harem Girl Isabella – $2.99 ​​(January 20)

Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition – $2.99 ​​(January 20)

Minimal Move – $11.99

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 – $19.99 (January 20)

Never Awake – $24.99

OmegaBot – $12.99 (January 20)

Peachy Boy – $3.99 (January 20)

Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle – $39.49

Persona 3 Portable – $19.99

Persona 4 Golden – $19.99

Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg – $5.99

Puzzle by Nikoli S Heyawake – $4.99

Right and Down – $9.99 (January 24)

Rubber Bandits – $9.99

Salamander County Public Television – $7.99

She Wants Me Dead Deluxe Edition – $9.19

Sissa’s Path – $4.99 (January 25)

Smilemo – $9.99

Snake Game – $3.99

Switch Sides – $1.00

Swords & Bones Deluxe Edition – $7.19

The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow – $14.99 (January 25)

Touhou Fan-made Virtual Autography – $14.99

Trench Coats – $9.99 (January 20)

Under Dungeon – $13.99

Void Prison – $2.99

Zumiman – $3.00

