Game Releases and Weekly Deals on the Nintendo eShop (1/19/23, Europe & Americas)

Europe
Also in physical for Nintendo Switch
Switch eShop
- A Space for the Unbound
- persona 3 portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Rubber Bandits
- Grace Counter GM
- smilemo
- NeverAwake
- A Matter of Principle
- Void Prison
- Minimal Move
- Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden Bundle
- Car Parking Multiplayer
- Critical Zone
- Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore
- Wings of Bluestar
- Mrs.Cat Between Worlds
- Re:Call
- Switch Sides
- NEScape
- Dragon Fury
- Under Dungeon
- Fury Fight: Gangsters of City
- memory
- Pixel Boy: Lost in the Castle
- Brawl.io
- Go Rally
Switch DLC
- Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – The Life of Insects
America
Also in physical for Switch
- Fire Emblem Engage – $59.99 (January 20)
Switch eShop
- A Matter of Principle – $3.99
- A Space for the Unbound – $19.99
- Arcade Archives Senjyo – $7.99
- Brawl.io – $0.99
- Clunky Hero – $14.99 (January 25)
- Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol – $3.99 (January 20)
- Courageous Deduction Nori 2 Betrayed Nori – $1.50
- Demolish & Build Classic – $14.99 (January 21)
- Drift & Drive – $12.99 (January 20)
- Escape to the Ocean – $11.50 (January 20)
- Fury Fight: Gangsters of City – $12.99
- Gardenia – $14.99 (January 20)
- Graze Counter GM – $14.99
- Hack and Shoot Heroes – $3.99
- Harem Girl Isabella – $2.99 (January 20)
- Midnight Runner – Blade Galaxy Beat Puzzle Legacy 3D Games Ultimate Edition – $2.99 (January 20)
- Minimal Move – $11.99
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 – $19.99 (January 20)
- Never Awake – $24.99
- OmegaBot – $12.99 (January 20)
- Peachy Boy – $3.99 (January 20)
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle – $39.49
- Persona 3 Portable – $19.99
- Persona 4 Golden – $19.99
- Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg – $5.99
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Heyawake – $4.99
- Right and Down – $9.99 (January 24)
- Rubber Bandits – $9.99
- Salamander County Public Television – $7.99
- She Wants Me Dead Deluxe Edition – $9.19
- Sissa’s Path – $4.99 (January 25)
- Smilemo – $9.99
- Snake Game – $3.99
- Switch Sides – $1.00
- Swords & Bones Deluxe Edition – $7.19
- The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow – $14.99 (January 25)
- Touhou Fan-made Virtual Autography – $14.99
- Trench Coats – $9.99 (January 20)
- Under Dungeon – $13.99
- Void Prison – $2.99
- Zumiman – $3.00
