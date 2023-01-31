Gameplay of 1985 World Cup, Nape Games Mega Drive game with Wi-Fi and created in Spain

Who was going to tell us, in the mid-90s, when mega drive was beginning to languish, that 30 years later we would still be receiving games for her. But that’s how it is, because the SEGA 16 bit It is one of the favorites when developing homebrew and new “cartridge” in general, thanks to the many lovers of retro. The last to arrive has been the surprising 1985 World Cup.

Thanks to the guys from Spanish Nape Games and 1985 Alternative (responsible for games like Oh Mummy Genesis), this soccer game has arrived that does not hide its inspiration from the Neo-Geo classic Windjammers, of which we received a second part not long ago.

manu segura, pocket lucho and company sign a frantic game, with soccer matches of just one minute, in which the ball bounces non-stop and the impossible super whiplashes follow one another.

Everything, within a very humorous approach in which there is no lack of references to Street Fighter II, the world of anime or real football.

Although you can play a World Cup alone, the most fun promises to be playing a few games with two players, four (with an adapter) or, pay attention, a few rounds of penalties… over the Internet! And it is that this 1985 World Cup is the first Mega Drive game to incorporate Wi-Fi for online play.

Logically, they do not intend unseat an Overwatch or Fortnite (Above all, because the final run of the game has been shorter than those responsible would have liked), but there is no doubt that for the retro community it is quite a milestone to add online play to a console with 35 years of history.

It’s a shame, as we say, that the stock of the game has already finished, so it is practically impossible to get hold of a copy nowadays. Hopefully they can reissue it sooner rather than later in their store!

In the video that heads this content you can see 1985 World Cup in action. We, for our part, wish them luck in their future projects, we thank them for continuing to bring retro to life and we invite you to review other recent games for the Mega Drive, like that Life on Mars that we told you about recently.