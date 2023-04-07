Gamergy 2023: Everything you need to know and see

Gamergy 2023 arrived to surprise the entire community. Find out everything you can find at the event along with a schedule of all activities.

Gamergy Argentina, one of the largest gaming events in the world, has arrived for you to enjoy throughout the weekend. If you still don’t know what you’ll find at the event, don’t worry because at CódigoEsports we’ll tell you everything you can do inside the Tecnópolis venue to enjoy Gamergy 2023. In addition, we’ll leave you with a schedule of the event.

When you arrive at the event you will be able to find lots of cosplays and go through the stands of the different brands and esports squads. If you are a fan of Leviathan or KRU, you will have the possibility to leave your signature and messages for the team.

At each booth there will be loads of premium games and consoles with which you can play your favorite games like League of Legends, Counter Strike, Mario Kart, Fortnite, Fall Guys and loads of simulators.. You will also have the chance to buy the clothing and jerseys of various esports organizations as well as participate in tons of Giveaways for gaming peripherals and accessories. On the other hand, when noon arrives you can eat hamburgers, hot dogs, tequeños, chipá and much more in the food court where there is also a large green space for you to rest in the shade.

Gamergy 2023 Schedule

Saturday will be the highlight of the event starting with a cosplay contest at the Isurus stand, a CSGO final, the arm-wrestling charity in which many content creators will participate and streamers, and lastly, Karen Paz’s concert.

For his part, on Sunday he will not be left behind having a Meet and Greet of Manute, the TFT Argentina Cup and concerts by Yami Safdie, Migrantes and Seven Kayne.

Juan Diego Garcia, director of GGTECH and a key player in the organization of Flow Gamergy 2023, spoke with CódigoEsports and invited the public to enjoy the event. «They have the possibility to meet many influencers and listen to training talks on esports and video games. Every day there is something in Gamergy that will amaze youcommented Juan Diego.