Gamergy 2023 kicks off, the event that brings together the best of esports and network figures: complete agenda

The video game come back to animate Easter in Buenos Aires. The second edition of Gamergy Argentina, which brings together electronic sports (esports) and the social networkswill bring a new gamer experience this weekend to technopolis.

After the first edition, which had the grand final of the Latin American League as its main attraction, the largest esports and gaming event in the world will take place from April 7 to 9 in Tecnopolis between the 10.30 and 20.30.

“Our expectation is to exceed what we did last year and We project to have more than 60 thousand people over the weekend”, admitted Juan Diego García Schettino, from GGTech, are behind the organization of Gamergy 2023.

Gamergy will offer different scenarios and activities for all fans, including a charity arm-wrestling show where 16 content creators will compete in an arm-wrestling duela Cosplay Contest with a specialized jury and a Just Dance contest at the TikTok Arena.

The final of the League of Legends Latin American League (LLA) animated the first presentation of Gamergy Argentina in Tecnópolis. (Photo: Federico Imas)

Precisely the main content creators of the local and international scene, as is the case of the Spanish streamer manuteThey will hold various contests to cheer up their fans. In particular, a charity for arm wrestling among other streamers with 400,000 pesos for the Garrahan Hospital.

Rodrigo Carrera and German Usinger, better known as Unicorn, are one of the most important digital figures in our country at the stream level and will be face to face in the arm wrestling tournament. The rest of the matches will face Sophie Valentine vs. Valentina Kryp, Juanito Say vs. Nacho Di Ciocco and Lucrecia Robles vs. Belula.

The cosplayer Valentina Kryp will be one of the cheerleaders at Gamergy 2023. Photo: @vkryp.

there will also be tournaments and shows with two of the most popular video games on the world esports scene, such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and Valorantincluding an International CS:GO Showmatch where teams from GAMERGY Stars, Corinthians and Windigo will compete for a $10,000 cash prize.

Also, there will be a Female Valorant Showmatch where professional teams will compete and the winner will choose an association to donate the prize.

Those who attend Tecnópolis will also be able to enjoy talks about cryptocurrencies, accessibility in video games and esports races, as well as food trucks, PC and console arenas, a cryptocurrency zone and a TikTok Arena with meet and greets with content creators.

The closing of the event will be in charge of Amazon Music who presents its artists: Los Migrantes, Yami Safdie and Seven Kayne.

Ticket prices start at 4,000 pesos, while the subscription for the three days is around 10,000. Both are obtained from the official Entrada Uno site.

Gamergy 2023: schedule of activities, day by day

First presentation of the Gamergy Argentina fair in Tecnópolis. Photo: Federico Imas.

Friday the 7th (Flow Arena) at 12:30 p.m. Flow GAMERGY Cup CS:GO – Furious Gaming vs FUSION and Windingo vs Boca Juniors Gaming will meet to be finalists.

Beat The Pro from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Web3 talks in the Crypto Zone – ‘Ephere’ with Silvina Álvarez and ‘Elemental Raiders’ with Adrià Mir.

At 2 pm it will be the turn of the SMC x Ga11y Talk: “Accessibility, video games and cosplay”.

Saturday 8 (Flow Arena) at 12:30 p.m. Flow GAMERGY Cup CS:GO – The finalist teams will compete to show the public who is the best in CS:GO. The prize to be distributed is 2,000,000 Argentine pesos.

Pulseadas benefit at 5:00 p.m. Manute will invite content creators, cosplayers and streamers to face off in a duel of arm wrestling. The tournament will have referees and the prize of 400,000 will be donated to the Garrahan Hospital.

Cosplay contest at 12 pm in Galicia Arena. Cosplayers will be able to choose all kinds of characterizations from video games, books, anime and even their own characters. It will count on the jury with figures such as Valentina Kryp and Sophie Valentine. In addition, Bionda will lead the event.

Sunday 9 at 5:30 p.m. It’s time for music with concerts presented by Amazon Music. Live shows by Seven Kayne, Migrantes and Yami Safdie on a 360 stage that will make the audience vibrate.

Galicia Arena 12:30 p.m. Meet & Greet – Manute and other content creators will meet their fans, taking photos and doing giveaways with their entire community.

While at 3:00 p.m. it will be time for the face-to-face “Team Fight Tactics Argentina Cup” organized by Manute with luxury guests such as Kiki, Altenahue, Fritz and Cupiditas.

