Gamergy Argentina 2023: Boca Gaming, Furious, Fusion and Windingo are the confirmed teams for the CS:GO Cup

Gamergy and Counter Strike will meet again in April 2023 and we already have the four teams that will be present. The details here!

After a long period of classification, which included four Open Qualys and one Closed disputed since February to date, the organizations that will play the gamergy 2023 of Counter Strike. Gaming Mouth and FUSION they arrived via Closedwhile Furious and Windingo They were invited by the organization.

Initially, Mouth had classified the Closed after winning the Open Qualy #1 where level rivals such as Velox and 9z Academy. For his part, Fusion prevailed in the second open qualifier. Those who occupied the final quotas towards the last instance were hokages and disorganized.

Now, the action of Closed Qualy toward gamergy 2023 took place last weekend with a format of double elimination to the best of 3 maps (Bo3). The opening meeting was mouth vs. disorganized with fall of xeneize by 2 to 1 (16-13 in hell8-16 in over pass and 16-11 in nuke), result that sent to Mouth to the lower bracket.

Meanwhile, that same afternoon Friday 10/3 FUSION defeated hokages for double 16-14 on the maps of over pass and Anubis. Already once in the meetings of the Saturday March 11from the upper box they had to see the faces FUSION vs. disorganizedwith victory for the winners of the Qualy #2 by 2 to 1 (hell: 16-9, Mirage: 10-16 and Anubis: 16-8)which earned FUSION your ticket to gamergy.

From the other side, Mouth beat hokages in the bottom box for 2 to 0 under some solid partials of 16-8 in Mirage and 16-5 in over pass. Thanks to this victory, the xeneize had the opportunity to play everything in front of disorganized for the last space available towards gamergy 2023.

For now, mouth vs. disorganized it was a real battle Counter Strike. The first map over passit was for the non-organized who imposed themselves by 16-9. Then it was the turn of hellwhere Mouth harvested a hard map that needed a overtime to define 19-15 for him xeneize. Finally it all ended in Mirage with a 16-13 in favor of Mouth Jrs. Gaming.

As a complement, gamergy 2023 will take place the days April 7, 8 and 9 in technopolis. Also, the tournament Counter Strike will distribute some 800,000 Argentine pesosof which $600,000 They will go to the winning team. As confirmed by the organization, the tournament will be direct elimination in a Bo3, although the crossovers have not yet been defined. All information about gamergy 2023 you can find it in the Web of geek culture once it is revealed.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts