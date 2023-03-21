Gamergy Argentina is back

What we will see in the 2023 edition

After this impact, which exceeded expectations, it is logical that Gamergy returns to Argentina this year. It will be in Technopolis again and it will be full of great events. One of the big claims of this year is that it is scheduled an international counter-strike show, one of the stars of eSports and, perhaps, the most followed “shooter” in this type of competition. The events of this title not only gather large audiences, but are also one of the competitions with the greatest following in the forecasting portals, whose CS:GO sections cover the famous “Major” and other international classifications of great repercussion. In the case of Gamergy, it will be the CS:GO CUP and will feature teams like Furious, Boca Gaming, Fusion or Windingo.

image.png

There will also be competitions for other relevant titles, such as Valorant or Rocket League, among others; in total, more than 80. As in the previous edition, there will be no shortage of activities with influencers, cosplayers and the presence of special guests. Once again, music will play a leading role in this prestigious fair, with live concerts and DJ sessions. It is expected that this year the attendance of 2022 is exceeded and exceed 60,000 visitors. This is without counting those who are going to monitor online, which are difficult to quantify. It is also difficult to measure the economic impact that it will have in the area, since it is one of the events with the greatest impact in this ecosystem and is related to the creation of wealth and jobs wherever it goes.

Once again, with Argentina as the venue for Flow Gamergy, we have yet another example of the importance of Latin America in the expansive map of eSports and the reception of these countries regarding this phenomenon. The success of the previous edition is still a powerful indicator of what electronic sports, and “gaming” in general, represent in the region and the possibilities that this fact opens up in order to boost the economy and the related business fabric. with new technologies. If success is repeated, as everything seems to indicate it will, another step in the right direction will have been taken. Perhaps Argentina will become a fixed venue for this event of international dimensions.