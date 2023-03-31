Gamergy Argentina will have a great musical closing and final of CS:GO

On the weekend of April 7 to 9, Gamergy will have its second edition in Argentina and the important Esports and video game event has already confirmed a musical closing that lives up to expectations and an incredible CS:GO final.. How to get tickets for one of the most anticipated fairs in the country.

After the resounding success that was its first edition in 2022, gamergy will return to technopolis on the weekend from April 7 to 9 with all the activities and personalities that gaming and Esports lovers want. In this sense, the organization confirmed some of the important names that will be in charge of the musical closing of the expected event, in addition to a unmissable finale of CS:GO that those who go to Technopolis will be able to see.

Who will play in Gamergy Argentina

Amazon Music presented the three artists who will close the gamer event on Sunday April 9 in Tecnopolis on the 360 ​​main stage. Those chosen to give it an epic ending are Yami Safdie, Migrants and Seven Kayne, who will be in charge of the Fair’s Main Show. Those who cannot attend Gamergy will still have the possibility to watch the shows musicals: through Amazon Music official channel on Twitch closure will be issued.

The grand finale of CS:GO that will be held at Gamergy Argentina

The expected gamer event will have a spectacular definition of Counter Strike: Global Offensive during the Saturday April 8 at 12.30. The teams that will play the semifinals in search of a place in the final that will be played in the flow sandthe main stage of Gamergy, are Furious Gaming, FUSION, Windingo and Boca Juniors Gaming. The CS:GO cup will award prizes for two million pesosso the four teams will try to take the glory and also an interesting sum of money.

How to get tickets for Gamergy Argentina

Gamergy organizers informed that there are two types of tickets available:

Pass : offers access to the festival during the 3 days of the event. In this way it will be possible to enter Friday, Saturday and Sunday to all the available areas of the event.

: offers access to the festival during the 3 days of the event. In this way it will be possible to enter Friday, Saturday and Sunday to all the available areas of the event. Single ticket per day: It is an individual access per day of the event, depending on the day you want to attend. The three days have the same cost.

Where to get the tickets

The three types of tickets for the Argentine edition of Gamergy can be found in the following links.