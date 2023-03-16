Gamers in the crosshairs of cybercriminals, seek to obtain sensitive information

Attacks against gamer increased by 57%

The cybercriminals They found a way to attack the gamers: Exploit popular video game titles. In 2022, this type of attack had an increase of 57 percent compared to 2021.

In order to infect devices, scammers create fake websites that imitate popular games so that gamers can download malicious files. Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite and Apex Legendsare the games most used by pages of phishingaccording to data from Kaspersky given to NotiPress.

During 2022, more than 878 thousand fake sites were created, improperly exploiting the brand of the four games. In the same period, almost 40 thousand tryyes to install malicious files and PUAs disguised as popular children’s games. The attempts were blocked by more than 232,000 unique players, with Brazil and Mexico ranked second and 15th globally for the highest number of affected users.

Although the scams are directed at young gamers, the threat endangers the information financial and passwords parentalbecause they use the family computer or data from their tutors.

The computer is infected through simple social engineering techniques, such as offering Turkish and mod to customize the game. Although they are popular among gamers, mod are not official and may contain malware.

Something interesting about this modus operandi is that there are specific instructions to disable the antivirus before installing a file. While some gamers will overlook it, the malware seeks to remain undetected by the device in order to gather as much information as possible.

Therefore, parents should be aware of their children’s activities, he explained. Fabio Assolini, director of the research and analysis team for Latin America at Kaspersky. In addition, you must have a security solution to avoid problems and having the presence of parents when installing a game is essential.

However, some recommendations should be followed to keep children safe online. Show interest in children’s online activities, consider using parental control apps, explain that sensitive information should not be shared in apps or private messages. It will be important to spend more time communicating with children about online safety measures, as well as discussing cybersecurity.

VideogamesCybersecurityTechnology