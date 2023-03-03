Games announced and published by Riot Forge so far— generationYOUNG

Riot Games long ago ceased to be the company of League of Legends. And we are not only talking about the arrival of other esports such as Valorant, TFT either Wild Rift: the company founded Riot Forge, a video game developer that it uses to release titles in which the narrative universe is explored of the game with game mechanics very different from what we know from the core games. The first hit to be released was Ruined Kingwhose protagonist was Viego, but there are many more titles that are prepared from the laboratory.

The potential of LoL character stories is impressive, and leaving their explosion solely to Arcane it would be wasting it. So far they have only published 2 games, but 2023 will be an intense year for Riot Forge after announcing 3 new titles that will be coming out for computer and consoles over the next few months.

Best of all, Riot Forge collaborates with different studios to design the games, so they don’t resemble each other, neither on a playable nor an artistic level, something that is appreciated. Among the companies that have worked with the multinational are the Spanish Tequila Works and Digital Sunwhich was commissioned Song of Nunu and The Mageseekerrespectively.

Next, we tell you all the games that are currently with the name ‘A League of Legends Story’.

These are all the Riot Forge video games

Ruined King

Released in 2021 and developed by Airship Syndicate, this Turn-based fighting RPG recounts the adventures of several champions of Aguas Estancadas who look for Viego in Islas de la Sombra. We will use Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Pyke, Ahri and Yasuo and we will manage them in incredible confrontations in which we have to combine their attacks with quite peculiar mechanics related to the speed at which they apply the attacks, which makes it a unique video game .

Hextech Mayhem

It was the next one and it was intended only for mobile phones, although Nintendo Switch and PC versions were also released. Its development was entrusted to Choice Provisions and we are facing a music action game in which we control Ziggs, a character with whom we have to dodge obstacles and throw bombs while we hit the rhythm to continue advancing through the streets of Piltover.

The Mageseeker

Developed by Digital Sun (moonlighter), we will explore Demacia for the first time and we will delve into the story of Sylas, protagonist of the title. With a pixel art aesthetic, this is an action RPG in which we will lead a revolution of magicians, although so far not much has been revealed about its gameplay. We know that his story will be a power struggle over the concepts of equality and justice. Its launch is scheduled for spring 2023.

convergence

The title, by the Double Stallion studio, transmits the same vibes as the classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, since it will be a 2D platform and action game and there will be regression mechanics in time that we have to use to explore all the corners of the map. Its protagonist will be Ekko, although it is unknown who the villain is and where all the action takes place. It is scheduled to arrive in the summer of 2023 and will be released for all consoles and computers.

Song of Nunu

Its development is in charge of Tequila Works (Rime, Deadlight). His protagonist will be Nunu and we will travel through the Freljord in search of his mother, which will allow us to learn more about the character’s childhood wounds. It’s a video game exploration and adventures in which we will have to solve puzzles to continue advancing on the map. Little else has been revealed about the game, but the graphics and characterization of the environment have drawn quite a bit of user attention. It will be available for all consoles and for PC.