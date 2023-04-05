Games leaving Game Pass in April

Every month new games arrive to be added to the catalog of experiences in the different online services of video game companies, this happens with playstation plus, Nintendo Switch Online and of course, Xbox Game Pass. However, in the case of sony and Microsoftthere are experiences that these platforms must leave for contract reasons.

So a couple of hours ago it was revealed which titles will no longer be available on GamePass, since there are some that will arrive to serve as a kind of replacement. Among the most important losses we have Life is Strange: True Colors of which he owns Square Enixas well asor Rainbow Six Extraction of Ubisoft.

Here the complete list:

– Life is Strange: True Colors

–Moonglow Bay

–Panzer Corps II

–Rainbow Six Extraction

–The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

–The Long Dark

–The Riftbreaker

It is worth mentioning, that all these titles are going to be removed from the platform next April 15. So users who haven’t completed any of them yet still have a chance to get the most out of it. For its part, the future looks bright for the service, and we can realize that with interesting additions such as Minecraft Legends.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: The important thing here is that such important things are not lost, so frankly it doesn’t matter if they go away. At least all of that is offset by big promises for the future, including Lies of P, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Starfield, and a few more.