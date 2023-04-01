Games of the Month: April 2023

Spring is in full swing, and for video game fans of the year 2023, that means we have plenty of highly anticipated and exciting titles ready to hit our hands. Between sports titles, strategy remakes, science fiction sequels and more, this month of April is full of news, and in this latest episode of The Games of the Month we analyze the most interesting releases.

Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – April 4

What is a way to ensure that a game always has a really wide selection of content to play? Build it with user-generated content in mind. That is precisely what Behavior Interactive has done with its upcoming post-apocalyptic first-person raid and building game, Meet Your Maker, as in this title players create all the levels that can be found and referenced. To ensure that there will be a wide selection of content available at launch, the game will even launch at launch on PlayStation Plus.

Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 4

While we know about the events of Road 96, Digixart’s politically-tinged point and click adventure, it hasn’t delved quite as deep into the true origin of the story… until now. Because Road 96 arrives this April: Mile 0 is the prequel to the original game, following Zoe and Kaito and delving into how they began their journey. Needless to say, as this is a Road 96 title, you will have to make a series of difficult and contradictory decisions to reach an ultimate goal.

Advertising:

Everspace 2 (PC) – April 6

After a long period as an early access title, the single-player space shooter Everspace 2, from the Rockfish studio, will officially debut in version 1.0 next April. Coming to next-gen consoles this summer, the game will be all about exploring, looting, and generally blowing up the cosmos, as well as boasting an action-packed sci-fi story.

Advertising:

EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – April 7

EA Sports PGA Tour is lucky to be featured back-to-back in Games of the Month, as EA reported a last-minute delay that would put the game on hold for a couple of weeks, from March to April, to coincide with the Masters tournaments. this year’s Easter weekend.

Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 18

Minecraft veterans may find themselves a bit lost with this game, as it swaps out the core game’s building and mining mechanics for a full-blown multiplayer strategy experience. Known as Minecraft Legends, this title tasks players with uniting the Overworld, keeping hordes of piglin enemies attacking from the Nether at bay. Being published by Xbox Game Studios, Minecraft Legends will also be released as a Game Pass title on day one.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 18

Riot Forge, Riot Games’ League of Legends, will expand its efforts this April with the release of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. This game follows the wizard Sylas, who breaks free from his unjust captivity and begins a campaign of revenge and liberation against the cruel Mageseeker, who holds the land of Demacia tyrannical.

God of Rock (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch) – April 18

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to combine the rock and roll battles of Guitar Hero with melee combat similar to that of Street Fighter? If so, God of Rock is the exact answer to that question, as this title forces players to compete against each other in 2.5D battles that take place by pressing perfect button combinations to the rhythm of an original song. It goes without saying that it takes rhythm and skill to master, but if you have both, you can claim the title of God of Rock.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5) – April 19

It’s been over a year since Aloy first ventured into the Forbidden West in Horizon Forbidden West, but now that 2022 is behind us, Guerrilla Games wants to usher in the next chapter of Aloy’s story, taking players into Burning Shores. This exclusive expansion for PlayStation 5 will explore the volcanic shores of Los Angeles and see Aloy face off against a terrifying and massive robotic menace, all while he meets a collection of new faces along the way.

Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – April 21

After years, and we do mean years, of development, the time has finally come for Dead Island 2 to be released next April. In this title, which will take players to the wrecked city of Hell-A (which is nothing more than Los Angeles, but full of zombies), players will use an arsenal of weapons and tools to smash, slice, fly through Soaring, shooting, splashing, setting fire to, tearing, and generally tearing all sorts of zombies to pieces in this sunny post-apocalyptic playground.

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp (Nintendo Switch) – April 21

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp has taken longer than expected as world events didn’t make it the right time for the game, but Nintendo has decided that April 2023 is the perfect time for the title. , which means that soon we will be able to enjoy the original strategy experience completely redone according to today’s standards, and reinforced with some modern additions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – April 28

Although Disney has been no stranger to producing a ton of Star Wars television series, the entertainment company’s collaboration with EA and Respawn has taken a little longer. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will pick up and see a grittier, more mature version of protagonist Cal Kestis as he continues to elude the Empire’s pursuers and help those in need in a galaxy far, far away. .

And with this we finish another compilation of The Games of the Month. Be sure to visit us in a few weeks to see what May 2023 has in store for gaming fans.