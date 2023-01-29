GAMING AND WOMEN: SALARY DIFFERENCES

In Argentina, more than 47% of those who play from their mobile are women. And there are not only those who enjoy this training in amateur mode, but there are also professionals who today compete in different tournaments. This figure comes from a study carried out by Digital Turbine and disseminated by Adsmovil throughout the region. And they are correlated with the report presented by Newzoo in 2021, in which it is said that 42% of the gamer public are women, between 14 and 50 years of age. In addition, that same consultancy affirms that 72% of women have played a video game in the last six months. Even, in the same way, there is a gradual increase in women who develop professionally in the industry.

One example is Aldana Ortiz, content creator and streamer, former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) player. “I started competing at the age of 16. When I started, the scene was not very developed and it was very difficult to make a living from e-sports. To compete you need at least eight hours a day and it was difficult to work and train at the same time. With very few women competing, every time a player dropped out, it was hard to get a replacement,” she recalled. “Today streaming is my main activity. In 2021 I had a proposal to create content about NFT games and I decided to enter this world and try different games. Happily I receive many proposals. Recently, for example, we were doing some streams with CITY Esports, the team of Julián Serrano and KManus, testing an NFT game that I see a great future for: The Harvest. And more interesting games are coming out with their own competitive scheme,” Ortiz explained in a report on the problem published in La Nación.

In e-sports there is an expansive wave of women who join. “In Argentina and in the region, there are some pioneering cases such as Isurus, which until 2020 was one of the only e-sports teams that had a high-performance women’s team, which achieved great titles. Currently, all or almost all e-sports teams have a women’s squad, also including newer teams like KRÜ”, said Shirley Romero, AMD Consumer Manager for Argentina & Chile.

Wages and violence

As in other industries, in gaming women also have walls to cross, ranging from wage disparity and the number of positions held by women in the industry, to the violence that can be experienced just by playing a video game. in the form of entertainment.

“What for many is a source of enjoyment, for women can become a nightmare. To demonstrate the bullying and harassment suffered by women in gaming, Women in Games Argentina carried out an experiment with the agency BBDO Argentina, in which three professional male gamers played with a female voice modulator to experience in first person what they feel women every time they try to play,” Romero said.

“These players experienced violence from other players upon noticing that they were playing with women and as a result significantly lowered their win rate and declared that it is impossible to play in these conditions. As companies, we must commit ourselves to continue promoting diversity, through example and giving rise to both male and female gamers, and bringing the best products to everyone,” Romero described.

“This is particularly evident in the e-sports space, such is the case that in Argentina almost 92% of the player base are men. Although there are many local (such as Lady Mufa) and international (Sasha Hostynis, known Scarlett) exponents, the reality is that it is a quite hostile space and where women, in some way, are constantly forced to demonstrate that they have a certain capacity. to be in the field and be treated on an equal footing”, highlighted Paula Haurie, managing director for Globant’s Latam Atlantic and member of the IAB Argentina Gaming & Esports commission.

For example, Scarlett, is the most famous woman in e-sports and the best paid globally, “yet she is barely in the top 500 of the best competitors in the world,” Haurie said.

Several players do not dare to speak into the microphone because they are told that games like Fortnite or Valorant are not for them. Some are discriminated against and even insulted for just being women, to the point that they only use a male skin and name.

As in other areas, there is a long way to go in terms of gender equality.