Gangs in Haiti threaten to overthrow Ariel Henry – DW – 03/02/2024

Violence continues in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, with shootings near a prison and airport, as gangs say they want to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry who is visiting Kenya this Friday. It was told on (01.03.2024).

Rioting broke out on Thursday after Henry left for Nairobi. Since then, at least four police officers have been killed and dozens have been injured in the country engulfed in a serious political, security and humanitarian crisis.

Heavy gunfire and traffic disruptions have been reported in some areas of the Haitian capital, the United States Embassy in Haiti reported through its social networks.

The gangs, united under the motto of “Stay Together”, carried out coordinated attacks on strategic locations such as the prison, the international airport and police buildings in the capital.

Women run to hide during an armed clash between police and gang members in Port-au-Prince on Friday (03/01/2024). Image: Odelin Joseph/AP Photo/Picture Alliance

Haitian gang leader Jimmy Charizier, also known as Barbecue, warned Friday that he would continue efforts to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and called on families to keep children out of school “to avoid collateral damage.” Called to keep away from.

Henry is visiting Kenya

Henry traveled to Kenya where he signed an agreement to send Kenyan police to the island within the framework of an international mission supported by the United Nations to fight violence by criminal gangs.

The gang leader said at a press conference, “The fight will last as long as necessary. We will continue to fight Ariel Henry. To avoid additional damage, keep the children at home.” Cherizier is a former police officer who leads a gang alliance and sparked unrest in 2022 by blocking Haiti’s largest oil terminal.

Employees of an electrical company in Port-au-Prince extinguish a fire during protests against the government of Ariel Henry on Friday (03/01/2024). Image: Odelin Joseph/AP Photo/Picture Alliance

In another episode, a dozen police officers protested at the Bon-Repos sub-police station in Croix-des-Bouquets demanding the recovery of the bodies of four of their colleagues who were killed on Thursday during an attack by gang members. Did.

As the streets of Port-au-Prince are blocked by barricades of burning tires, aid workers are worried about drug supplies.

At Toussaint-Louverture International Airport, flights to the United States and the Dominican Republic resumed Friday, despite the nearby shooting, a source close to the airlines said.

GS (AFP, Reuters, Le Noveliste)