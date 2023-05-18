Garrys Mod PC Game Full Version Free Download

about this game

Garry’s Mod is a body lab. Unlike regular games, this game no longer has a set goal or motivation. We give you the equipment and you decide what to do with it.

You can name tons of items to combine them and create new ones, whether they’re cars, rockets, catapults, or nameless gadgets.

system requirements

Operating System: Windows® XP/Vista

Processor: 2 GHz processor or better

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics Card: 512 MB dedicated VRAM or higher

DirectX version: 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 5 GB of free space required

Sound Card: DirectX® 9 compatible

Note: mouse, keyboard, monitor

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.