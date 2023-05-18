Garrys Mod PC Game Full Version Free Download
about this game
Garry’s Mod is a body lab. Unlike regular games, this game no longer has a set goal or motivation. We give you the equipment and you decide what to do with it.
You can name tons of items to combine them and create new ones, whether they’re cars, rockets, catapults, or nameless gadgets.
system requirements
- Operating System: Windows® XP/Vista
Processor: 2 GHz processor or better
Memory: 4GB RAM
Graphics Card: 512 MB dedicated VRAM or higher
DirectX version: 9.0c
Network: Broadband Internet Connection
Storage: 5 GB of free space required
Sound Card: DirectX® 9 compatible
Note: mouse, keyboard, monitor
Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.
Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.
Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.
Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.