Gary Sanchez signs with the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB

gary sanchez signed with milwaukee brewers, The agreement between the two parties was announced on 7 February. It was only necessary to pass the medical examination.

However, two weeks passed and the deal was not made official. Team management awaits confirmation Brandon Woodruff, In fact, they moved on to right pitcher to make room on the roster for the Dominican catcher. woodruff On the 60-day injured list. They finally announced it this Wednesday, February 21st.

Official statement from the Milwaukee Brewers regarding the signing of Gary Sanchez





milwaukee brewers he signed the receiver gary sanchez One-year contract with mutual option for 2025. To make the 40-man roster, the right-hander Brandon Woodruff He was placed on the 60-day injured list. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General Manager matt arnold,

,gary sanchez “An experienced right-hander with power comes to our lineup,” Arnold said. “He will be a great complement behind the plate.” William Contreras And also a valuable asset in the designated hitter role. We’re excited to have you with us milwaukee,

sanchez31, produced 19 home runs, 46 RBI and a .500 slugging percentage in 72 games. San Diego Padres After an exemption was claimed in the previous season New York Mets On May 29 (with 3 games) mets, He started 62 times Guardian (56 games as catcher, 6 games as designated hitter).

Two-time All-Star (2017 and 2019) He hit 173 home runs in his career. played for New York-AL (2015-21), minnesota (2022), New York-NL (2023) and San Diego (2023). sanchez He hit more than 20 home runs four times, including more than 30 on two occasions (33 in 2017 and 34 in 2019). He came second in voting American League Rookie of the Year He was the winner in 2016 silver bat In 2017.

gary sanchez Hit 145 home runs as a catcher since 2016. This is the most big league From office during this period. As a catcher, he is also second in slugging percentage (.474) and third in runs scored (374) since the 2016 season.

gary sanchez was signed by Yankees As an undrafted free agent in 2009. He was born and resides in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic,