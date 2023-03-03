Gasol, Casillas, Piqué… Where do athletes invest?

The world of business and sports, apparently so far apart, do not have so many differences between them. Both require strategy, competitiveness and differentiation from others. Perhaps it is these reasons, or perhaps not, that have led a significant number of Spanish athletes to focus their earnings on the business fabric. More specifically, towards startups.

Soccer and basketball are the sports that, in addition to gathering more fans in our country, bring together a greater number of stars interested in the venture capital. In economy 3we analyze the investments of some of the most famous sports professionals in Spain.

Pau Gasol, sports nutrition, high-end real estate and… flowers

The multi-time basketball champion Pau Gasol he aims his shots well on and off the court. After his retirement as a professional -after 18 glorious seasons in the NBA- the Barcelonan is one of the most active in investing in emerging companies. Last year we were able to witness his entry into three startups different: Indiana, live it and Colvin.

The first, perhaps the one most linked to their professional field, is a platform that allows them to adjust personalized nutritional planning automatically and in real time for each athlete. In addition, this Valencian company makes it possible to adapt to physiological, logistical or taste changes of each person. Gasol is not the only celebrity who supports her. Among its benefactors we find other faces of national sports: motorcycle riders Alex Rins and Aleix Espargaro or the footballer Iker Casillas.

For its part, Vivla, launched in 2022, sells houses valued between 500,000 euros and three million euros in up to eight fractions, with six weeks of use per year. As its founders explain, it is a model that optimizes the investment in the actual average time of use of this type of housing, which is normally found in destinations that are in high demand and with a great scarcity of assets.

Another of the incursions of the considered by many the best Spanish player of all time is Colvin. In this case, we are talking about a startup sale of bouquets on-line who has conquered Gasol.

What do athletes invest in? the accelerator of startups by Iker Casillas

Spain’s most famous exporter has hung up his boots in professional football, but not in business. So, boxes leads the accelerator and joint venture platform specialized in sports, innovation and technology, sportboost.

In his portfolio, in addition to the already mentioned Indianathey find each other idoven, Kognia, Fly Fut, draft, kamleon, Crossmint and clupik.

The many (and athletes) businesses of Piqué…

The exblaugrana Gerard Piqué He is undoubtedly one of the most active athletes in his investments. On the one hand, he is the owner and president of Kosmosa holding company of companies dedicated to sports, including a tennis division, multimedia or the innovative kings league.

On the other hand, together with streamer Ibai Plains has created koihis own team of League of Legends.

In real estate, the former soccer player manages through Kerad Holding the purchase and sale of real estate assets on a large scale. Piqué also has a place in his investment portfolio for the world of fashion, specifically sunglasses, hand in hand with the brand Kypers.

…and those of Arbeloa

Another ex-footballer, Alvaro Arbeloa, has participated in companies of a very diverse nature. Among all of them, we highlight the startup selling on-line knitting kits We are Knitters; multimedia content aggregator, smartycontent; the second-hand clothes percentile; either throw usa platform of crowdfunding for entrepreneurs.