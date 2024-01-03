Gasoline prices fell in Florida

Florida, United States is experiencing a 10-day decline in the average price of gasoline. This AAA report, issued by The Auto Club Group, also revealed a decrease of nine cents over the past week.



To give you an idea, last week the price of a gallon was $3.23 USD and this Sunday it dropped to $3.14 USD. But at the same time, the price has dropped 13 cents per gallon since February 1st.

In this sense, Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA, explained the price trend during recent days in Florida. That is to say, they go down and then go up over a period of about two weeks.

This trend and behavior of variables can trigger an increase in the pump.

Elsewhere, crude oil and gasoline futures posted strong gains last week. So, crude oil rose nearly $5.00 per barrel (+6%), and gasoline futures rose nearly 20 cents a gallon.

Meanwhile, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.34 USD), Naples ($3.24 USD) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.22 USD) come out as the most expensive metropolitan markets in the country.

While the least expensive are Panama City ($2.93 USD), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.99 ​​USD) and Pensacola ($3.04 USD).

Save gasoline?

To do this, the first recommendation is to combine errands and thus limit driving time. It is also possible to search for the best gasoline prices in the community and pay in cash.

This is especially because some retailers charge extra money per gallon to customers paying by credit card.

Removing excess weight from vehicles can help, as can driving conservatively. It is no secret to anyone that frequent acceleration and traveling at excessive speed reduces fuel economy.

Another idea might be to sign up for savings programs. For example, AAA members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program save five cents per gallon when filling up at Shell.



